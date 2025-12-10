Aesthetic & Good Vibes...Here's How's A Gen-Z Designed Indian Post Office Looks Like; And, Union Minister Scindia Totally Approves It-- Check Pictures

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Accept it or not, today’s world belongs to the Gen-Z!

For ages, each ‘new generation’ has been trolled for being ‘un-thoughful,’ ‘rebellious,’ ‘too modern,’ and what not. Ultimately, the same generation has perfectly served its purpose by taking the world forward through innovations, science, economy, creativity, art & literature, sports and even culture.

A good example of this has recently come-up from Kerala’s town ‘Kottayam,’ which is specially known as the ‘City of Letters’ or ‘Akshara Nagari.’

Here, a Gen-Z was assigned a project to design a post office - however, the execution and final outcome was something ‘new and different.’

The new idea-- a blend of cultural and modern elements, was also acknowledged by Minister of Communication of India Jyotiraditya Scindia, who took to his official social media handle to appreciate the work. He wrote, "The Gen Z extension counter in Kerala’s CMS College, Kottayam brings together creativity, sustainability & modern service delivery in a nourishing space that feels like home."

When Gen Z design their own @IndiaPostOffice in the ‘City of Letters’, this is how it turns out…refreshing, creative & rooted in tradition.



The Gen Z extension counter in Kerala’s CMS College, Kottayam brings together creativity, sustainability & modern service delivery in a… pic.twitter.com/WYMwuMyFZz — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 8, 2025

Read Also Why Quiet Hobbies Are Becoming Gen Z’s Favorite Escape From The Chaos

How?

Imagine a normal post-office!

All that comes to mind is a red letter box, an old government building with employees in their late 30s and 40s glued to their screens and documents. Vibes inside the building are unbearably boring and forces one to escape as soon as possible.

Gen-Z challenged this very vibe and decided to change the whole idea of ‘How a post-office should look!’

Read Also From Nightclubs To Bhajans: Why Gen Z Is Turning To Devotional Jams

What changed?

The Gen-Z fused newness, culture, sustainability, creativity, modernity, aesthetics and even comfort, all together!

X

"Post office? The structure looks more like a cozy-cafe," comes as the first reaction after coming across this picture.

The first look of this Gen-Z designed post-office absolutely contradicts the idea of the old and typical one.

Here, instead of closed and sufficating walls, an open area has been provided, just to sit comfortably and breath fresh air.

Instead of seepage, warm light basks in.

And if you are still waiting for your turn to the counter, one can also use the play area to kill some time.

It won't be an exaggeration to call it an asethetically-transformed version of a post-office. It looks like a kiosk functioning as a postal service point, but also looks like a hangout spot.

A mix of modern & cultural elements

X

The other picture confirms a sense of 'tradition' that the designer has tried to keep alive.

The large mural here adds a cultural and handcrafted touch to the building. It reflects heritage and craftsmanship. The artwork features alpahbets from various languages, temples and other major identities of India.

The tiled roof visible in the frame has a rustic, old-style red terracotta finish. It gives the post office a warm, timeless appearance.

X

This image shows the interior of the newly designed post office. It is clean, modern and youthful aesthetic. The centerpiece is a glowing India Post neon logo. Surrounding the logo are handwritten Malyalam alphebets.

A wooden reception desk, weighing machine and computer setup indicate the functional workspace.

The right wall has an artistic illustration of CMS College also.

Overall, the space blends cultural, artistic and modern elements to create a fresh, convenient and welcoming post office environment.

A post office...not so conventional!

This picture shows a vibrant, open, lit-up and green outdoor seating area inside the post office.

The space has a bright red floor, wooden benches, potted plants, and green panels that add a natural touch.

The informal setting offers a scope of comfort, conversation and engagement - much like cafés or community hubs.