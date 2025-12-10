 'We Were There To Dig Up Gold', 7 Arrested In Indore's Forest With Weapons
The team inspected them and found they were carrying multiple weapons. That included a pistol, kartoos (cartridge for the gun), and a sword, which instantly made the forest department suspicious and booked them under the Wildlife (Protection) Act (WPA) of 1972 and the Indian Forest Act (IFA) of 1927, as stated by DFO Pradeep Mishra.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Indore's Forest Department Team has arrested seven people on the account of entering the nearby forest with weapons on December 8. | X @ANI

Indore: Indore's Forest Department Team has arrested seven people on the account of entering the nearby forest with weapons on December 8. The accused explained that they were merely trying to dig out their ancestors' gold and treasure, claiming that it was buried in the jungle.

When speaking to ANI, he maintained the stance that the story by the arrested individuals was not to be believed. Additionally, he stated they were likely there to hunt wildlife due to unlawful entry in the forest at night.

