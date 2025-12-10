Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Names Edappadi K Palaniswami As 2026 CM Face, Empowers Him To Seal Alliances And Asserts Leadership Ahead Of Polls

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | PTI Photo

Chennai: The General Council and Executive Committee of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday passed a series of key political resolutions declaring party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and granting him full authority to finalise alliance decisions.

The meetings were held at a private hall in Vanagaram on the outskirts of Chennai.

With party chairman Tamil Makan Hussain absent due to ill health, Deputy General Secretary K.P. Munusamy presided over the sessions.

A total of 16 resolutions were unanimously adopted during the General Council meeting. One of the most significant resolutions authorised EPS to form alliances on behalf of the party.

The council formally approved the continuation of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and endorsed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defeat the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in 2026.

The resolution stated that only parties that accept the leadership and objectives of the alliance would be included. It also indicated that decisions on the possible entry of leaders such as T.T.V. Dhinakaran and O. Panneerselvam into the NDA would rest solely with EPS.

Another resolution formally endorsed EPS as the Chief Ministerial candidate for 2026, effectively projecting him as the NDA’s face for the Tamil Nadu election.

The General Council also adopted a resolution condemning what it described as the "authoritarian attitude" of the ruling establishment for allegedly attempting to interfere with the judiciary.

It emphasised that the independence of the judicial system must be protected and governments should not overstep constitutional limits.

However, observers noted that the resolution did not make any direct reference to the Tirupparankundram issue, which has sparked political debate in recent weeks.

On infrastructure, the AIADMK urged the Union government to immediately approve Metro Rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai, and blamed the DMK government for failing to submit the required data properly for seeking clearance.

The party also welcomed the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls and demanded that irregularities be removed to ensure a clean and accurate list of eligible voters.

The resolutions mark a decisive political assertion by the AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

