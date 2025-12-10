UP News: Body Of Missing 19-Year-Old BTech Student Found Floating In Roadside Pond In Jhansi | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jhansi (UP): The body of a 19-year-old BTech student, who was missing since last week, was found in a roadside pond in the Gurusarai area of Jhansi district, police said on Wednesday.

"Mridul, son of Arvind Patel from Singar village, had come home on a vacation. On December 4, he left home in the evening on his scooter but did not return, prompting the family to file a missing person report at the Gurusarai police station," SHO Amiraram Singh said.

On Tuesday, Mridul's body was found floating in the pond near Bamori Road, the SHO said, adding that the scooter remains untraced.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a probe is underway to unravel the circumstances leading to Mridul's death, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)