 UP News: Body Of Missing 19-Year-Old BTech Student Found Floating In Roadside Pond In Jhansi
A 19-year-old BTech student, Mridul Patel, went missing on December 4 after leaving home on his scooter in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. His body was found Tuesday in a roadside pond near Bamori Road, while his scooter remains missing. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Jhansi (UP): The body of a 19-year-old BTech student, who was missing since last week, was found in a roadside pond in the Gurusarai area of Jhansi district, police said on Wednesday.

"Mridul, son of Arvind Patel from Singar village, had come home on a vacation. On December 4, he left home in the evening on his scooter but did not return, prompting the family to file a missing person report at the Gurusarai police station," SHO Amiraram Singh said.

