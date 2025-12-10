Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Timetable Out; Details Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 | cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the timetable for the second phase of Karnataka National Eligibility and Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2025. According to the official statement, applicants who accepted seats under choice two and paid the cost, applicants who chose option three, and those who submitted options but did not obtain an allotment in round one are all eligible to participate in round two.

The KEA will open the choice modification window for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2025 round two from December 12 to December 19, 2025. During this time, applicants can revise, delete, or rearrange their option entries based on their first-round selections. Once the second-round allotment results are announced, no additional revisions will be allowed.

Read Also RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 To Be Out Soon; Details Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: Important dates

The Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 schedule has been released. Candidates can modify, delete, or reorder options from 12 to 19 December 2025. The second-round temporary seat allotment will be published on 20 December after 4 pm, followed by the final seat allotment on 22 December after 10 am. Fee payment and issuance of admission orders will take place from 22 to 26 December 2025. The last date to report to the allotted college is 28 December 2025, before 5:30 pm.

Read the official notification here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: Documents required

Candidates must note that participation in round two is contingent upon the mandatory submission of original documents at the KEA office in Bengaluru, as per the rank-wise schedule. KEA has stated that those who fail to submit the required originals will not be considered for seat allotment, even if option entries were submitted earlier.

The documents to be submitted include the Choice-2 printout and fee-paid receipt or Choice-3 printout (two copies), the NEET PG 2025 scorecard and admit card (two copies), the PGET 2025 application printout and KEA verification slip (two copies), along with all original documents listed on the verification slip, accompanied by two photocopies.