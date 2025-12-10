Bihar BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 379 Vacancies Ends Soon; Check Educational Qualifications Here

Bihar BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025 | bssc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will soon close the registration procedure for the post of Sports Trainer in the Sports Department of the Government of Bihar. This recruiting has resulted in the announcement of 379 vacancies. The deadline to submit an application is December 14, 2025. Aspirants can apply via the Bihar Staff Selection Commission's official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The Bihar BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025 process begins with the release of the official notification on 26 September 2025. Candidates can submit their applications online starting 09 October 2025, with the last date for form submission and fee payment being 11 December 2025. The final submission deadline is 14 December 2025, giving applicants a short window to complete all formalities on time.

Bihar BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the application form for this recruitment, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the advertisement titled “Advt. No. 08/25, Post – Sports Trainer” link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the recruitment notice, and then select the Apply Online link.

Step 4: Next, applicants need to register themselves by entering the required details.

Step 5: Fill out the application form carefully, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 6: Now, the final submitted application form will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the final submitted application form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Bihar BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Educational Qualifications

To be eligible, applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university along with a Diploma or Postgraduate Diploma in Sports Coaching. Accepted institutions include the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE), Gwalior, the Central Sports University recognised by the UGC, or any other recognised university, including those in Bihar. These qualifications ensure candidates have the necessary academic and professional training required for the role.

Read the official notice here

Bihar BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost for every applicant is ₹100. The cost must be paid online using a debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI, or other approved digital methods.