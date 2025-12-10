RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 To Be Out Soon; Details Here

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 | Canva

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is anticipated to issue the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories Undergraduate (NTPC UG) City Intimation Slip 2025 on all regional RRB websites. The city intimation slip will provide critical information to ensure applicants can plan their travel and scheduling for the national-level test.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This year's NTPC UG recruitment drive intends to fill 3,445 positions throughout multiple zones of Indian Railways. These undergraduate occupations encompass operational and clerical responsibilities critical to the Railways' staffing organisation.

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025: How to download?

To download the city intimidation slip, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the respective regional RRB.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025” link.

Step 3: After this, log in using the registered credentials, including application number and password/date of birth.

Step 4: Now, the RRB NTPC UG city intimation slip 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the RRB NTPC UG city intimation slip 2025 and take a printout of the slip for further reference.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 City Intimation Slip 2025: Details mentioned

The details mentioned on the city intimation are exam city/state, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, gate closure time, and exam start time.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025: Exam date

The Computer-Based Test 2 (CBT-2) for NTPC (UG) vacancies will take place on December 20, 2025. This exam is a critical step in the selection procedure, serving as the primary screening layer for various non-technical roles across the Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

Candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC UG 2025 exam will get 90 minutes to answer 120 objective-type questions carrying a total of 120 marks. The paper is divided into three sections: General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning. These sections are structured to assess core aptitude skills, focusing on analytical ability, situational decision-making, and fundamental knowledge required for administrative and operational roles in the Railways.