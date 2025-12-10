CBSE Board Exams 2026: New Guidelines For CBSE Class 10 Science, Social Science Subject Out; Details Here

CBSE Board Exams 2026 | cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared some key structural changes in the pattern of the Class 10 Board exam for the 2026 examination cycle. The new pattern aims at bringing in more quality of evaluation and clarity regarding student responses. This includes mandatory sectional divisions in subjects like Science and Social Science. Schools have been advised to get students used to the new format through regular practice, besides Pre-Board exams, to avoid errors in the final Board examination.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10 Science, Social Science new exam pattern

According to the scheme, the Science question paper of Class 10 will now have three sections, namely Section A (Biology), Section B (Chemistry), and Section C (Physics). Students will have to write answers strictly in the designated section in the answer booklet.

The Social Science paper has been divided into four sections: Section A (History), Section B (Geography), Section C (Political Science), and Section D (Economics). This is done in order to make the checking easier. Since the answers will be topic-wise, it will enhance efficiency, and there will be less ambiguity.

Read the official notification here

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Important instructions

CBSE has instructed categorically that mixed or misplaced answers will not be assessed, and no marks will be granted for answers written in the incorrect section. Students must, therefore, divide their answer books exactly as instructed and ensure each response is recorded only in the space allocated to it.

The circular also explains that such mistakes cannot be corrected even when the papers are taken up for verification or revaluation, and therefore, students must get enough practice with the format well before the Board exams. Schools have been encouraged to integrate these instructions into their Pre-Board assessments to help students seamlessly adjust to them. With this, CBSE aims to bring more discipline, accuracy, and uniformity in the way students present their answers in Class 10 Board examinations.