OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Mains Result Declared; Here's How To Download

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. (OICL) has released the OICL Assistant Final Result 2025 on 9 December 2025. Candidates can check the result PDF on the official website of orientalinsurance.org.in. The Tier-II Mains Examination was held on October 28, 2025.

The Mains scorecard, which will include comprehensive marks for all candidates who took the Tier-II examination, whether or not they qualified, will be made available on the official OICL website shortly.

The PDF consists of the list of roll numbers who passed the second stage of assessment and are now entitled to take the Regional Language Test (RLT), which is the final qualifying step before appointment.

OICL Assistant Result 2025: How to download?

Applicants can follow the processes outlined below to acquire the OICL Assistant result 2025 from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OICL at orientalinsurance.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Careers” section, then click the relevant link for the “Tier-I or Tier-II result PDF.”

Step 3: Now, the OICL Assistant Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Next, download the PDF and use Ctrl+F to search for the roll number.

Step 5: After this, for the scorecard (once out), aspirants need to log in using the details such as registration number/roll number, date of birth/password.

Direct link to download the result

The official notice reads, "Downloading of Call letters indicating Date, Time and venue of Regional Language Test will commence shortly, Candidates are advised to keep visiting the Recruitment section of our website for further details."

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Prelims exam

The result of the Tier I Preliminary Examination was out on October 9, 2025. The exam was on September 7, 2025.

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for this recruitment is prelims, mains, and RLT.