CGPSC PCS Examination 2025: Registration Process Underway; Details Here

CGPSC PCS Examination 2025

CGPSC PCS Examination 2025: The registration process for the Chhattisgarh State Service Examination (CGPSC PCS) 2025 is underway by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). Qualified candidates can submit the application form on the official Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) website at psc.cg.gov.in. The last date to submit the form is December 30, 2025.

The preliminary exam is set for February 22, 2026, whereas the main exam will be conducted on May 16, 17, 18, and 19, 2026.

CGPSC PCS Examination 2025: Vacancy details

The Chhattisgarh PCS examination aims to fill 238 key administrative positions across the state. The largest number of vacancies is for the post of Naib Tehsildar, followed by significant roles such as Deputy Collector/Deputy District Magistrate, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chief Municipal Officer, Assistant Director, and several other important administrative posts.

CGPSC PCS Examination 2025: How to apply?

To submit the application form, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

CGPSC PCS Examination 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for the recruitment process are outlined below:

The eligibility criteria require candidates to be between 21 and 28 years of age, with reserved-category applicants receiving age relaxations as per government norms. In terms of educational qualifications, applicants must hold a diploma or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university or institution, while those who have appeared for or are awaiting the results of their final-year graduation exams are also eligible to apply.