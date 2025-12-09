WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025 | wbsedcl.in

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: The registration process for the Junior Engineer and Assistant Manager posts is underway by the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL). Eligible aspirants can apply online on the official website of WBSEDCL at wbsedcl.in. The last date to register is December 29, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill 447 jobs in the organisation. Out of which, 46 posts are for Assistant Managers, and 401 are for Junior Engineers.

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The registration cost is ₹400/- for UR/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS category submitting applications for Assistant Manager jobs and ₹300/- for Junior Engineer vacancies. SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempt from the charge.

Students can pay their fees with a debit card, credit card, net banking, or any other means supported by the payment gateway service. Other payment methods, such as postal orders, pay orders, or demand drafts, will not be accepted as application costs.

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Age limit

The age of the candidate must be between 18 and 32 as of January 1, 2025.

Read the official notice for WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, students need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBSEDCL at wbsedcl.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the recruitment section and then register.

Step 3: After this, fill out the application form with the needed details.

Step 4: Next, upload the needed documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process will include two parts: a computer-based test (CBT) and a personal interview, which will follow a pre-employment medical assessment in accordance with the Company's policies.

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

A total score of 100 will be awarded for the 90-minute exam, which includes 15 points for the Viva-Voca/Personal Interview and 85 points for the MCQ-based objective-type test.