JKBOSE Class 11 2025: Practical Exams For Oct-Nov Session To Be Conducted In Respective Schools; Details Here

JKBOSE Class 11 Practical Exams 2025 | jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE Class 11 Practical Exams 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) issued a significant circular regarding the conduct of External Practical Examinations in Higher Secondary Part-I (Class 11th) Annual/Regular 2025 Examination (Oct–Nov Session) in respect of the Winter Zone of Jammu Division.

The official notice reads, "In view of extreme cold weather conditions involving sub-zero temperature, it is hereby circulated for information of all the stakeholders in general and the candidates of HSP- I (Class 11th) Annual/ Regular, 2025 (Oct- Nov session) Winter Zone of Jammu Division in particular that the external practical assessment shall be conducted in their respective affiliated schools (Govt./ Private) subject to the condition of having minimum 25 candidates per subject in an institution."

"The facilitation of conducting practical examinations in the parent schools has been made to safeguard the academic interest of the candidates and ensure their 100% attendance in the face of chilly and unpleasant weather," the notice further added.

However, the Board made it clear that external examiners would still be appointed despite the venue change. This ensures fairness, uniformity, and adherence to the academic standards of the board.

The Board has also instructed the Heads of all Sub/Branch offices to prepare revised external practical centre notices and coordinate necessary arrangements, including the appointment of external examiners, to ensure smooth execution of the updated plan.

JKBOSE said the decision was taken in the academic interest of the students as inclement weather would confine movement and discourage attendance. Holding practical tests in schools is likely to enhance participation and ensure safety for Class 11 students.