 CG Police Constable Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCG Police Constable Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Download

CG Police Constable Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Download

The Chhattisgarh Police Constable Result 2025 has been declared on the official website of CG Police at cgpolice.gov.in. To access the result, applicants need to enter the details such as registration number and roll number. The CG Police Constable trade test took place from November 17 to 19, 2025. The model answer key for the written examination was previously released on September 18, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
CG Police Constable Result 2025 | Canva

CG Police Constable Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Police Constable Result 2025 has been declared by the Chhattisgarh Police on the official website of CG Police at cgpolice.gov.in. This will allow applicants to view the scores for the trade test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). To access the result, applicants need to enter the details such as registration number and roll number.

CG Police Constable Result 2025: Details mentioned

The CG Police Constable result 2025 covers the applicant's written exam score, PET performance, trade test results, overall ranking, top achievers, individual scores and merit rankings.

CG Police Constable Result 2025: How to download?

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Injured Tiger Spotted Helpless In Canal Near Dhanori, Forest Officials Rush To Site; VIDEO
Maharashtra: Injured Tiger Spotted Helpless In Canal Near Dhanori, Forest Officials Rush To Site; VIDEO
CBI Registers Criminal Case Against Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) In ₹57.47 Crore Bank Fraud Case
CBI Registers Criminal Case Against Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) In ₹57.47 Crore Bank Fraud Case
Mumbai Air Pollution: Wadala Residents Raise Concern Over Garbage Burning Near Salt Pans, Says 'Parents Are Choking'
Mumbai Air Pollution: Wadala Residents Raise Concern Over Garbage Burning Near Salt Pans, Says 'Parents Are Choking'
Sensex Slips For Second Day Amid Global Cues, Here's Why Banks & Oil Stocks Led The Market Fall
Sensex Slips For Second Day Amid Global Cues, Here's Why Banks & Oil Stocks Led The Market Fall

To download the scorecard, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CG Police at cgpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the "Recruitment" or "Constable Result 2025" section and then click on the 'Trade Test or PET result' link or any relevant link.

Read Also
NBEMS FMGE December 2025: Correction Window Starts At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable Items Here
article-image

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as registration number, roll number, and other needed details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the CG Police Constable Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the CG Police Constable Result 2025 and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

Direct link to download the CG Police Constable Result 2025

CG Police Constable 2025: Written exam important dates

The CG Police Constable trade test took place from November 17 to 19, 2025. The model answer key for the written examination was previously released on September 18, 2025, with objections accepted until September 23, 2025.

The written examination for the positions of Constable (Driver) and Constable (Tradesman) was conducted by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam).

CG Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection process

This notification follows the successful completion of several steps of the recruitment process, such as the written examination, PET, trade test, medical test, and document verification.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JKBOSE Class 11 2025: Practical Exams For Oct-Nov Session To Be Conducted In Respective Schools;...

JKBOSE Class 11 2025: Practical Exams For Oct-Nov Session To Be Conducted In Respective Schools;...

MCC Releases NEET UG 2025 Round 5 & 6 Counselling Schedule At mcc.nic.in

MCC Releases NEET UG 2025 Round 5 & 6 Counselling Schedule At mcc.nic.in

Arunachal Pradesh: FTII Itanagar Students Refuse 2nd Semester Over 'Collapsed' Academic...

Arunachal Pradesh: FTII Itanagar Students Refuse 2nd Semester Over 'Collapsed' Academic...

MCC Extends NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Deadline To Dec 12; Check Details Here

MCC Extends NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Deadline To Dec 12; Check Details Here

IIT-Guwahati Leads AI Education Drive In Assam With Teacher Training, Textbooks

IIT-Guwahati Leads AI Education Drive In Assam With Teacher Training, Textbooks