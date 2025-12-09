CG Police Constable Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Download

CG Police Constable Result 2025 | Canva

CG Police Constable Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Police Constable Result 2025 has been declared by the Chhattisgarh Police on the official website of CG Police at cgpolice.gov.in. This will allow applicants to view the scores for the trade test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). To access the result, applicants need to enter the details such as registration number and roll number.

CG Police Constable Result 2025: Details mentioned

The CG Police Constable result 2025 covers the applicant's written exam score, PET performance, trade test results, overall ranking, top achievers, individual scores and merit rankings.

CG Police Constable Result 2025: How to download?

To download the scorecard, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CG Police at cgpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the "Recruitment" or "Constable Result 2025" section and then click on the 'Trade Test or PET result' link or any relevant link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as registration number, roll number, and other needed details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the CG Police Constable Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the CG Police Constable Result 2025 and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

Direct link to download the CG Police Constable Result 2025

CG Police Constable 2025: Written exam important dates

The CG Police Constable trade test took place from November 17 to 19, 2025. The model answer key for the written examination was previously released on September 18, 2025, with objections accepted until September 23, 2025.

The written examination for the positions of Constable (Driver) and Constable (Tradesman) was conducted by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam).

CG Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection process

This notification follows the successful completion of several steps of the recruitment process, such as the written examination, PET, trade test, medical test, and document verification.