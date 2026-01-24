JKSSB Recruitment 2026: Notification For 239 Posts Out; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

JKSSB Recruitment 2026 | jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued a notification for 239 UT cadre positions in the Health and Medical Education (HME) department. Candidates can access the notification on the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

The notification was issued in response to indents received from the HME Department for direct recruitment across Jammu and Kashmir. The appointment shall be made in accordance with the rules and regulations established by the Government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

JKSSB Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The notification for the recruitment was issued on January 23, 2026. The online application process will begin on February 24, 2026, and candidates can submit their applications till March 25, 2026. The cut-off date for determining age and eligibility criteria has been fixed as January 1, 2026.

JKSSB Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application cost for general category applicants is Rs 600, while those from SC, ST, EWS, and PwBD groups pay Rs 500. The cost can only be paid online using net banking, credit or debit cards.

JKSSB Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the recruitment section, click on the Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2026 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register and then fill out the application form, make the payment, upload the documents (if applicable) and then submit.

Step 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

JKSSB Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants should be residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with a valid domicile certificate obtained by the relevant government prior to the application deadline. The maximum age restriction for Open Merit candidates is 40 years, while reserved category candidates are entitled to relaxations as mentioned in the notification. Age eligibility will be decided as of January 1, 2026.

The educational qualifications for each position are mentioned in Annexure-A of the announcement. Aspirants must meet the eligibility requirements by the deadline. Those claiming equivalent qualifications will be required to present legitimate equivalence certificates during document verification.

JKSSB Recruitment 2026: Exam pattern

The exam will include objective-type multiple-choice questions written in English, with negative marking for erroneous answers.