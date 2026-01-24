TNPSC CTS 2025 Results Out: Check Marks and Rank List On tnpsc.gov.in; Check Details Here

TNPSC 2025: Combined Technical Services Examination Marks And Ranks Out | tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC CTS 2025 Result: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Combined Technical Services (CTS) Examination 2025 results and rank positions on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The results have been provided in an interactive format, and applicants can see their individual performances using their login credentials.

How to check the TNPSC CTS marks and ranks?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the marks and rank position for the Combined Technical Services Examination 2025 link.

Step 3: On the result page, select the interactive marks and ranks option.

Step 4: Next, enter the required login credentials and then submit.

Step 5: Download the marks and rank details and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

According to an official press release published by the Commission, the marks and ranks are created in accordance with the candidates' performance in the Written Examination and the parameters outlined in the recruitment notification. The exam took place for non-interview positions in the Combined Technical Services category.

Exam details

An open competitive examination under the Combined Technical Services Examination (Non-Interview Posts) was held in several technical departments for 1,097 vacancies. The written examination, which included two required papers, was held in two sessions: 04.08.2025 to 10.08.2025 and 17.08.2025 to 18.08.2025. A total of 51,918 applicants took the test.

The test was administered using a combination of the OMR method, the computer-based test method, and the descriptive approach.

Merit list

The merit list was created based on the overall marks received by the candidates in the written examination. When preparing the list, the marks achieved in Parts B and C of Paper I, as well as Paper II, were considered.

Where two or more individuals with the same marks were assigned equal positions in the merit list, the TNPSC selected them using a well-defined mechanism. Higher qualifications were always given preference. If all marks and qualifications were equal, precedence by age was taken into account. Where age was also the same, preference was given to the candidate who submitted the application first, as indicated by the application number.

Selection process

The ultimate selection will be based on the overall marks received in the written test, subject to the appointment reservation regulation. Applicants will be permitted to engage in counselling, where relevant, based on their position on the published list.