 BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended Till January 29; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has extended the last date to apply for BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 till January 29. The drive aims to fill 24,492 posts. Candidates who have passed Class 12 can apply online at onlinebssc.com. The application fee is Rs 100, and exams will be held in multiple stages.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 | onlinebssc.com

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BPSC) has extended the deadline for online registration and fee payment for the BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026. Now, candidates can apply till January 29, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Applicants can apply on the official website of BSSC at onlinebssc.com/25interlevela/.

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Official notification: September 25, 2025

Start of application process: October 15, 2025

Extended last date and paying fees: January 29, 2026

Submission of final application form: January 31, 2026

Examination dates and admit card: To be announced later

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive aims to fill 24,492 Inter-level roles. The posts are divided into categories as follows: 10,753 for General, 3,407 for EWS, 231 for BC, 811 for BC (Female), 2,678 for EBC, 4,185 for SC, and 2,427 for ST.

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application cost is Rs. 100 for all applicants. Online payments can only be made via a debit card, credit card, internet banking, unified payment interface, or other online methods.

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The applicants' selection procedure comprises preliminary written exams followed by main written exams. Applicants would then be subjected to a skill test if necessary. Document verification would take place alongside medical exams.

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants should have completed the Class 12 (Intermediate) test from a recognised board or institution. The age restriction is calculated as of August 1, 2025. The minimum age is 18 years. The maximum age restriction is 37 years for General Male applicants, 40 years for General Female and BC or EBC applicants, and 42 years for SC and ST aspirants. Age relaxation is in accordance with the BSSC Inter Level Recruitment rules.

