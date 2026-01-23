UPSC Civil Services Mains Interview 2025 Postponed; Check New Date Here

UPSC Civil Services Mains Interview 2025 | upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Mains Interview 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rescheduled the Personality Test (Interview) for the Civil Services Main Examination (CSME) 2025. The interview, which was originally scheduled for the afternoon of January 22, 2026, has been postponed. Now, the interview will take place on Friday, February 27, 2026, in the forenoon session.

The official notice reads, “The Personality Test of the candidates of CSME-2025, which was scheduled to be held on 22.01.2026 (Afternoon Session), has now been rescheduled on Friday, 27.02.2026 (Forenoon Session) due to early closure of office on 22.01.2026 on account of Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade, 2026.”

Important dates

UPSC had previously issued the Phase 1 timetable on December 2, 2025, which included 649 applicants who were interviewed between December 8 and December 19, 2025. The remaining 2,107 individuals will be questioned in Phase 2, which runs from January 5 to February 27, 2026.

Reporting Time

Candidates appearing for the Personality Test are required to strictly adhere to the prescribed reporting times. Those scheduled for the forenoon session must report by 9 AM, while candidates allotted the afternoon session should report by 1 PM. Late reporting may lead to disqualification from the test.

Reimbursement details

UPSC will cover applicants' travel expenses for the interview. The reimbursement only pertains to second- and sleeper-class train fares. Aspirants must send hard copies of their onward and return tickets, tariff details, and Travelling Allowance (TA) claim form in duplicate. The TA forms are accessible on UPSC's official website.

About UPSC Civil Services Examination 2026

The UPSC is expected to issue a notification for the Civil Services Examination-2026. Once proclaimed, online registration will start on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. According to the UPSC calendar, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination for 2026 will take place on May 24, 2026. The notice scheduled for January 14 has been postponed owing to administrative issues.