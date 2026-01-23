 CBSE Recruitment 2026: Group A, B And C Admit Card To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE Recruitment 2026: Group A, B And C Admit Card To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

CBSE Recruitment 2026: Group A, B And C Admit Card To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

CBSE is set to release the admit cards for Group A, B and C Recruitment 2026 soon on cbse.gov.in. The exams will be held on January 31 and February 1, 2026. Candidates must download the hall ticket online using login credentials, verify details carefully, and note that the city intimation slip issued earlier is not the admit card.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
CBSE Recruitment 2026 | cbse.gov.in

CBSE Recruitment Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will issue the admit card for the Recruitment 2026 Group A, B, and C tests soon on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Obtaining the admit card is required to enter the examination centre on the exam dates of January 31 and February 1, 2026.

CBSE Recruitment Admit Card 2026: How to download?

Once the CBSE recruitment admit card 2026 is out, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

FPJ Shorts
'Tried To Fix...': Martin Short Reveals He Almost Ruined Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Wedding Cake
'Tried To Fix...': Martin Short Reveals He Almost Ruined Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Wedding Cake
The 50 Full Confirmed Contestant List: From Prince Narula To Chahat Pandey To Karan Patel; Here’s Who All Are Participating
The 50 Full Confirmed Contestant List: From Prince Narula To Chahat Pandey To Karan Patel; Here’s Who All Are Participating
Bangladesh Cricket Players Reportedly Left Powerless As Off-Field Decisions End Their ICC T20 World Cup Hopes
Bangladesh Cricket Players Reportedly Left Powerless As Off-Field Decisions End Their ICC T20 World Cup Hopes
Ex-BMC Contractor Duped Of ₹6.5 Lakh, Fraudster Posed As NIA Agent
Ex-BMC Contractor Duped Of ₹6.5 Lakh, Fraudster Posed As NIA Agent

Step 2: Go to the recruitment section and then navigate to the admit card download link.

Step 3: After this, enter the credentials such as application number/registration ID & date of birth, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the CBSE recruitment admit card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Read Also
UP Board Class 12 2026: UPMSP Revises Intermediate Practical Exam Schedule Amid UP TET Changes
article-image

Note: Aspirants must ensure that all information on the hall ticket is correct. If they see any mistakes, they should seek CBSE assistance as soon as the admit card is published.

CBSE Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

CBSE Group A, B and C recruitment examinations are conducted to fill vacancies across administrative, academic and support roles under the Direct Recruitment Quota (DRQ-2026). The posts include Assistant Secretary, Assistant Professor, Accounts Officer, Superintendent, Junior Accountant, Junior Assistant and others. The selection process is held in multiple phases, with Tier-1 serving as the initial stage for all applicants.

CBSE Recruitment 2026: City intimation slip

The CBSE sent the exam city intimation slip on January 16, 2026. This slip informs the exam candidate about the city in which the exam centre is located. This allows the aspirant to organise his or her travel accordingly. However, it is important to note that the city slip is not the same as the admit card.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Students Across Patna Celebrate Saraswati Puja On Basant Panchami With Devotion & Joy
Bihar: Students Across Patna Celebrate Saraswati Puja On Basant Panchami With Devotion & Joy
Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Via Emails Days Ahead Of Republic Day
Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Via Emails Days Ahead Of Republic Day
From Schools To UPSC: Odisha's Mayurbhanj DM Outlines Initiatives For Tribal Students
From Schools To UPSC: Odisha's Mayurbhanj DM Outlines Initiatives For Tribal Students
Andhra Pradesh Govt Forms Committee To Study Social Media Ban Or Curbs For Children Below 16
Andhra Pradesh Govt Forms Committee To Study Social Media Ban Or Curbs For Children Below 16
NTA To Activate JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026 Link Anytime Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in;...
NTA To Activate JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026 Link Anytime Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in;...