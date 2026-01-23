CBSE Recruitment 2026: Group A, B And C Admit Card To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

CBSE Recruitment 2026 | cbse.gov.in

CBSE Recruitment Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will issue the admit card for the Recruitment 2026 Group A, B, and C tests soon on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Obtaining the admit card is required to enter the examination centre on the exam dates of January 31 and February 1, 2026.

CBSE Recruitment Admit Card 2026: How to download?

Once the CBSE recruitment admit card 2026 is out, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the recruitment section and then navigate to the admit card download link.

Step 3: After this, enter the credentials such as application number/registration ID & date of birth, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the CBSE recruitment admit card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Read Also UP Board Class 12 2026: UPMSP Revises Intermediate Practical Exam Schedule Amid UP TET Changes

Note: Aspirants must ensure that all information on the hall ticket is correct. If they see any mistakes, they should seek CBSE assistance as soon as the admit card is published.

CBSE Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

CBSE Group A, B and C recruitment examinations are conducted to fill vacancies across administrative, academic and support roles under the Direct Recruitment Quota (DRQ-2026). The posts include Assistant Secretary, Assistant Professor, Accounts Officer, Superintendent, Junior Accountant, Junior Assistant and others. The selection process is held in multiple phases, with Tier-1 serving as the initial stage for all applicants.

CBSE Recruitment 2026: City intimation slip

The CBSE sent the exam city intimation slip on January 16, 2026. This slip informs the exam candidate about the city in which the exam centre is located. This allows the aspirant to organise his or her travel accordingly. However, it is important to note that the city slip is not the same as the admit card.