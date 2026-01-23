UP Board Class 12 2026: UPMSP Revises Intermediate Practical Exam Schedule Amid UP TET Changes

UP Board Class 12 Practical Exam 2026 | Canva

UP Board Class 12 Practical Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) revised the Class 12 practical exam schedule of UP Board 2026 with the changes in the UP TET schedule. The board informs that the dates which were earlier removed have been brought back once again, following the postponement of the teacher eligibility test and the resolution of the scheduling conflict.

As per the media reports, the first phase of Intermediate practicals will be held from 24th January to 1st February 2026, and the second phase will be conducted from 2nd February to 9th February 2026. UPMSP also clarified that dates for 29th and 30th January 2026 have been included, which were missed earlier.

The board was earlier instructed to avoid practical exams on January 29, 30 as the dates were proposed for UP TET 2026. Following the instructions, a revised timetable was published by UPMSP that excluded those days. With the change of date of UP TET, the board reconsidered the situation and included the previously skipped dates.

Note: UPMSP has forwarded a copy of the revised practical examination schedule to the schools, requesting them to arrange for assessments, evaluation records, and examiner deployment to ensure that the examinations are conducted without any hassles.

UP Board Class 10 and 12 theory exam dates 2026

The theory exams for UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 have been scheduled to begin on February 18 and end on March 12 for the academic year 2026, in which over 50 lakh students will participate across the state.

UP TET 2026: New dates

According to the media reports, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission announced that UP TET 2026, which was scheduled to be held on January dates, will now be held on July 2 and July 3, 2026, due to administrative and technical reasons. The commission released a notification with the recruitment schedule for Assistant Professor, TGT, and PGT and asked candidates to depend only on official notifications.