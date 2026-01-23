UPSSSC Stenographer Mains PET 2023 Provisional Answer Key Issued; Here's How To Raise Objection

UPSSSC Stenographer Mains PET 2023 Provisional Answer Key | upsssc.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the preliminary answer key for the Stenographer Main Examination 2025 on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. The tentative answer key has been provided in master set format. Aspirants can only object to the answers given in this master set.

Click here to download the provisional answer key

The written test, which was conducted on January 20, 2026, was given to fill 1,224 stenographer positions across several state government departments.

UPSSSC Stenographer Mains PET 2023 Provisional Answer Key: Objection window

The commission has also introduced an online objection window for applicants who want to query an answer in the tentative key. According to the official announcement, qualified applicants can raise objections using the approved online site within the time frame specified, which is January 28, 2026.

How to raise an objection?

To enable a clear method for filing objections to the provisional answer key, the commission has given a dedicated URL. Aspirants who took the exam and have questions about the answer key can check in to this official page using their registered number, roll number, date of birth, and captcha to access the objection window. Aspirants can then proceed to choose the appropriate question after reviewing the procedures for submitting objections.

Read Also Young Man Amputates Own Foot To Seek MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota: Probe Reveals Truth

Each objection option prompts applicants to choose an alternate response from a drop-down menu or write their reasoning. Their supporting materials should be uploaded as a PDF file of no more than 5 MB in size.

Direct link to raise the objection

After final submission, candidates can use the acknowledgement option to read their objection information and, if necessary, print the submitted summary. The commission will consider all genuine concerns before issuing the final answer key.

Objection fees

The objection cost has been set at Rs 100 per question, which must be paid online for successful filing. Once payment is made, no changes to submitted objections are authorised.

Note: Applicants are only permitted to file objections once throughout the objection period. Objections sent by any other method will be rejected by the commission.