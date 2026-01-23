 UPSSSC Stenographer Mains PET 2023 Provisional Answer Key Issued; Here's How To Raise Objection
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSSSC Stenographer Mains PET 2023 Provisional Answer Key Issued; Here's How To Raise Objection

UPSSSC Stenographer Mains PET 2023 Provisional Answer Key Issued; Here's How To Raise Objection

UPSSSC has released the provisional answer key for the Stenographer Main Exam 2025 on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. Conducted on January 20, 2026, the exam aims to fill 1,224 posts. Candidates can raise objections to the master set answer key online till January 28, 2026, by paying Rs 100 per question.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
UPSSSC Stenographer Mains PET 2023 Provisional Answer Key | upsssc.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the preliminary answer key for the Stenographer Main Examination 2025 on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. The tentative answer key has been provided in master set format. Aspirants can only object to the answers given in this master set.

Click here to download the provisional answer key

The written test, which was conducted on January 20, 2026, was given to fill 1,224 stenographer positions across several state government departments.

UPSSSC Stenographer Mains PET 2023 Provisional Answer Key: Objection window

FPJ Shorts
Atul Ltd Q3 Profit Drops To ₹164 Cr, Revenue Rises To ₹1,574 Cr, YoY Growth Strong At 40%
Atul Ltd Q3 Profit Drops To ₹164 Cr, Revenue Rises To ₹1,574 Cr, YoY Growth Strong At 40%
Motorola Signature Launched In India: 50MP Triple Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor; Check Prices & Offers - VIDEO
Motorola Signature Launched In India: 50MP Triple Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor; Check Prices & Offers - VIDEO
'It Is Disrespectful...': Novak Djokovic's Wife Jelena Djokovic Slams Naomi Osaka's Actions During Heated Australian Open 2026 Controversy; VIDEO
'It Is Disrespectful...': Novak Djokovic's Wife Jelena Djokovic Slams Naomi Osaka's Actions During Heated Australian Open 2026 Controversy; VIDEO
'Bacchon Ko Cage Me Kyu Rakhe?': Video Of Pet Box Facility In Vande Bharat's Sleeper Train Sparks Debate On Internet
'Bacchon Ko Cage Me Kyu Rakhe?': Video Of Pet Box Facility In Vande Bharat's Sleeper Train Sparks Debate On Internet

The commission has also introduced an online objection window for applicants who want to query an answer in the tentative key. According to the official announcement, qualified applicants can raise objections using the approved online site within the time frame specified, which is January 28, 2026.

How to raise an objection?

To enable a clear method for filing objections to the provisional answer key, the commission has given a dedicated URL. Aspirants who took the exam and have questions about the answer key can check in to this official page using their registered number, roll number, date of birth, and captcha to access the objection window. Aspirants can then proceed to choose the appropriate question after reviewing the procedures for submitting objections.

Read Also
Young Man Amputates Own Foot To Seek MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota: Probe Reveals Truth
article-image

Each objection option prompts applicants to choose an alternate response from a drop-down menu or write their reasoning. Their supporting materials should be uploaded as a PDF file of no more than 5 MB in size.

Direct link to raise the objection

After final submission, candidates can use the acknowledgement option to read their objection information and, if necessary, print the submitted summary. The commission will consider all genuine concerns before issuing the final answer key.

Objection fees

The objection cost has been set at Rs 100 per question, which must be paid online for successful filing. Once payment is made, no changes to submitted objections are authorised.

Note: Applicants are only permitted to file objections once throughout the objection period. Objections sent by any other method will be rejected by the commission.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSSSC Stenographer Mains PET 2023 Provisional Answer Key Issued; Here's How To Raise Objection
UPSSSC Stenographer Mains PET 2023 Provisional Answer Key Issued; Here's How To Raise Objection
Zomato’s New CEO Albinder Dhindsa Is An IIT Delhi And Columbia MBA Graduate - Know About His...
Zomato’s New CEO Albinder Dhindsa Is An IIT Delhi And Columbia MBA Graduate - Know About His...
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared At ibps.in; Mains Exam On February 1
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared At ibps.in; Mains Exam On February 1
Young Man Amputates Own Foot To Seek MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota: Probe Reveals Truth
Young Man Amputates Own Foot To Seek MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota: Probe Reveals Truth
PhysicsWallah Defamation Case: Delhi HC Orders Removal Of Abusive Social Media Posts Against Online...
PhysicsWallah Defamation Case: Delhi HC Orders Removal Of Abusive Social Media Posts Against Online...