Young Man Amputates Own Foot To Seek MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota: Probe Reveals Truth

Young Man Amputates Own Foot To Seek MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota

A startling case has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, in which a young man has reportedly chopped off a part of his leg to seek a seat in an MBBS course through the quota for the disabled. According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, the youth initially fabricated a story of being attacked by some persons, tricking his parents and the police too.

The incident took place in the Line Bazaar police station area. The accused, identified as Suraj Bhaskar, reportedly cut off four toes of his left foot, leaving only the thumb intact. He also informed his girlfriend about the act and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

As per the Dainik Bhaskar report, Suraj is a resident of Khalilpur and lives with his mother, elder brother, and sister. While Suraj's elder brother is employed, Suraj has a D-Pharma degree and has been preparing to write the exam and enter MBBS. Suraj was alone at home as the house was under construction on the evening of January 18. The following morning, Suraj’s severed foot was found, and he was taken to the hospital.

In the beginning, Suraj’s report to the police was that he was subjected to an attack by two unknown men around midnight, who rendered him unconscious, amputated his toe, and then left him behind. Also, Suraj reported that he had received earlier threats regarding a dispute over the switching on of lights near a neighbouring area. Following Suraj’s report, the authorities have registered a case of attempted murder.

However, according to the Dainik Bhaskar report, investigators believed that Thakkar's account contained discrepancies that sparked their suspicions. They found that the motives for the crime were not due to any outsider, as revealed by a proper investigation that involved call detail records and crime scene analysis. They found syringes, anaesthetic vessels, and a cutting machine at the crime scene.

As per the Dainik Bhaskar report, the crime was uncovered when the police recovered a diary from Suraj, where he stated his determination and resolve to attain an MBBS course in 2026 at all costs. An investigation showed that he had gone to BHU in October 2025 to apply for a disability certificate, which was later turned down. On the other hand, officials claim that Suraj, basing his skills in the field of pharmaceuticals, did the deed on his own.