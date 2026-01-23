Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026–27: First List To Be Released Today; Check Dates, Age Limit Here

Nursery Admissions 2026–27 | Canva

Nursery Admissions 2026–27: Private schools in Delhi are set to release the first list of selected candidates for nursery admissions for the 2026–27 academic session today, January 23, 2026. Admissions are being conducted through a points-based system, with marks allotted on the basis of neighbourhood distance, sibling preference, alumni status, and other criteria prescribed by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

As per the officials, 1,741 private schools will disclose the list at the same time, marking the first important step in the Directorate of Education's yearly admissions process.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026–27: How to check the list?

To check the list, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the respective private school.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the nursery admission or notices section.

Step 3: After this, click on the first nursery admission list for 2026–27 link.

Step 4: Download the nursery admissions 2026–27 file PDF containing selected and waitlisted candidates.

Step 5: Take a printout of the same for further reference.

The DoE has clarified that children admitted to Nursery in the 2025–26 session will be promoted to KG in 2026–27, while those currently in KG will move to Class 1. As a result, nursery admissions for the 2026–27 academic year are applicable only to children who have completed three years of age but are below four years as of March 31, 2026.

Nursery Admissions 2026–27: Important dates

Parents can ask questions about point distribution between January 24 and February 3, 2026. On February 9, 2026, the second list of chosen applicants will be released. The deadline for Delhi's entry-level class admissions is March 19, 2026. On January 16, 2026, the schools posted the initial list of applicants along with the points awarded for admission to the entry-level courses of Nursery, KG, and Class 1.

Nursery Admissions 2026–27: Age Limit

According to the revised admittance structure released by the DoE, the foundational level includes Nursery and Kindergarten, followed by Class One. A child must be at least three years old for Nursery, four years for KG, and five years for Class 1 by March 31, 2026. Schools may give an age relaxation of up to one month at the discretion of the principal.