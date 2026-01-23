 Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Date Extended; Check Exam Pattern, Selection Process & Other Details Here
Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Date Extended; Check Exam Pattern, Selection Process & Other Details Here

The HSSC has extended the Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026 application deadline to January 31, 2026 (11:59 PM). A total of 5,500 posts are on offer, with a one-time 3-year age relaxation for all categories. Selection includes physical and written tests, document verification and medical exam. Applications are free.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026 | hssc.gov.in

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has extended the deadline for applying for the Haryana Police Constable recruitment 2026. Now, the online application window for the ongoing recruitment will be open until January 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Candidates can apply on the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

Read the official notice here

The online application form filling began on January 11, 2026. Those who are interested may apply by completing the online form before January 31, 2026. The commission has said that applications would not be allowed after the deadline.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Age relaxation

According to Memo No. 30/3/2026-5HG-1, dated January 19, 2026, the Haryana government has allowed a one-time relaxation of three years over the statutory upper age limit. This relaxation is applied uniformly to candidates in all categories specified in the advertisement.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruiting effort intends to fill 5,500 Constable positions in total. This contains 4,500 male constable (GD), 600 female constable (GD), and 400 male constable (Government Railway Police).

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection procedure consists of a physical test, a written examination, document verification, and a medical assessment. The written exam will last an hour and 30 minutes, with no negative marking.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

All roles need applicants to have finished Class 12 and the HSSC CET exam. The age range for recruiting is 18-28 years, as of January 1, 2026. Age relaxation is permitted up to a maximum as specified by the rules, in addition to the existing one-time relaxation.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Exam pattern

The question paper will include General Knowledge, Science, Current Affairs, Reasoning, Mathematics, Computer Knowledge, and Haryana General Knowledge. The weightage is distributed to applicants who have an NCC certificate. The physical requirements and running standards will also vary by category and gender, as mentioned in the notification.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Application fees

There is no application cost for any category of applicants, including general, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and PWD. Payments, where applicable, must be made online only.

