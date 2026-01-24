 Why International Day Of Education Is Observed On January 24?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWhy International Day Of Education Is Observed On January 24?

Why International Day Of Education Is Observed On January 24?

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on December 3, 2018, and proclaimed January 24 as the International Day of Education. The historic resolution, backed by 58 member states, including Nigeria, underscores the need for global awareness of the accessibility of education and its profound significance for every individual.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
International Day Of Education | Canva

The International Day of Education is observed annually on January 24. This day highlights the crucial role of education in society. It promotes peace, development, and progress around the globe. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of education for individual growth and, consequently, for the advancement of humanity as a whole. The first International Day of Education was observed on January 24, 2019. Below, you can find more information about the history, significance, and themes of this important day.

Why do we celebrate International Day of Education?

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on December 3, 2018, and proclaimed January 24 as the International Day of Education. The historic resolution, backed by 58 member states, including Nigeria, underscores the need for global awareness of the accessibility of education and its profound significance for every individual.

Since then, January 24 has been an annual reminder of the importance of inclusive and quality education. The observance is organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), which advocates for educational programs and initiatives worldwide.

FPJ Shorts
Former Scorpions Bassist Francis Buchholz Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle, Family Issues Statement: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'
Former Scorpions Bassist Francis Buchholz Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle, Family Issues Statement: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'
Luke Mudgway Leads Li Ning Star To Glory As Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 Ends With Spectacular City Finale
Luke Mudgway Leads Li Ning Star To Glory As Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 Ends With Spectacular City Finale
US: Indian National Among 4 Killed In Georgia Domestic Shooting; Indian Consulate Expresses Grief
US: Indian National Among 4 Killed In Georgia Domestic Shooting; Indian Consulate Expresses Grief
Rajasthan: Massive Fire Ravages Gaming Zone In Udaipur; No Casualties Reported
Rajasthan: Massive Fire Ravages Gaming Zone In Udaipur; No Casualties Reported

Importance of education

Education is essential for addressing a wide range of issues, including poverty and gender equality. By providing inclusive and high-quality education, we create opportunities that can last a lifetime. This empowers a generation to develop solutions for the world's most complex problems. It is a call to action for governments, individuals, and communities to prioritise and invest in education for the betterment of the nation's future.

Read Also
Goa Carnival 2026 To Be Held From February 14; It's Time To Say Hello To King Momo
article-image

Theme of International Day Of Education 2026

This year, the theme of the International Day of Education is "The power of youth in co-creating education". This year's emphasis is on how education can enable individuals and communities to manage, comprehend, and shape technological progress while keeping human agency at the core during the era of automation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why International Day Of Education Is Observed On January 24?
Why International Day Of Education Is Observed On January 24?
India's Got Its Own Funicular Railway Service At Haji Malang Fort; Here's How You Can Take It &...
India's Got Its Own Funicular Railway Service At Haji Malang Fort; Here's How You Can Take It &...
How To Reach Mahalaxmi Racecourse By Metro Aqua Line, Train For Lollapalooza 2026 In Mumbai? Easiest...
How To Reach Mahalaxmi Racecourse By Metro Aqua Line, Train For Lollapalooza 2026 In Mumbai? Easiest...
Mrunal Thakur Slays Effortlessly In This Silk Maxi Dress Worth ₹125,900- Check Pics
Mrunal Thakur Slays Effortlessly In This Silk Maxi Dress Worth ₹125,900- Check Pics
Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Announces Sitar For Mental Health India Tour; Here's To Find All...
Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Announces Sitar For Mental Health India Tour; Here's To Find All...