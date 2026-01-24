Why International Day Of Education Is Observed On January 24?

International Day Of Education | Canva

The International Day of Education is observed annually on January 24. This day highlights the crucial role of education in society. It promotes peace, development, and progress around the globe. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of education for individual growth and, consequently, for the advancement of humanity as a whole. The first International Day of Education was observed on January 24, 2019. Below, you can find more information about the history, significance, and themes of this important day.

International #EducationDay 2026 puts #youth at the heart of education.



Not only as learners, but as co-creators of what comes next.



Because education is stronger when young people help shape it.



Learn more: https://t.co/eS2ak4VUfh pic.twitter.com/FeDUy8nsbG — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳 (@UNESCO) January 23, 2026

Why do we celebrate International Day of Education?

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on December 3, 2018, and proclaimed January 24 as the International Day of Education. The historic resolution, backed by 58 member states, including Nigeria, underscores the need for global awareness of the accessibility of education and its profound significance for every individual.

Since then, January 24 has been an annual reminder of the importance of inclusive and quality education. The observance is organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), which advocates for educational programs and initiatives worldwide.

Importance of education

Education is essential for addressing a wide range of issues, including poverty and gender equality. By providing inclusive and high-quality education, we create opportunities that can last a lifetime. This empowers a generation to develop solutions for the world's most complex problems. It is a call to action for governments, individuals, and communities to prioritise and invest in education for the betterment of the nation's future.

Theme of International Day Of Education 2026

This year, the theme of the International Day of Education is "The power of youth in co-creating education". This year's emphasis is on how education can enable individuals and communities to manage, comprehend, and shape technological progress while keeping human agency at the core during the era of automation.