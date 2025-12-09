NBEMS FMGE December 2025: Correction Window Starts At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable Items Here

NBEMS FMGE December 2025 Correction Window | natboard.edu.in

FMGE December 2025: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started a correction window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 application forms. Aspirants can review and modify their information on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The FMGE December 2025 application form edit link will be open until December 11, 2025. To make the permissible modifications, candidates must first log in with their User ID and Password.

NBEMS will also offer a last selective edit window from December 29 to 31, during which applicants can re-upload their pictures, signature images, and thumb impressions.

What can be edited?

Candidates are allowed to edit specific fields such as, the Primary Medical Qualification Certificate (PMQC), apostilled documents, PMQC attested by the concerned Indian embassy, the eligibility certificate or admission letter, and proof of citizenship. These updates must be made through the official FMGE portal.

What cannot be edited?

However, certain fields remain strictly non-editable throughout the correction period. Candidates cannot change their name, nationality, email ID, mobile number, or test city. Since these details are treated as final once submitted, applicants must ensure their accuracy before completing the registration process.

FMGE December 2025: How to make the changes?

Aspirants can make modifications to their FMGE December 2025 application form by following the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NAT at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the FMGE December 2025 section.

Step 3: After this, click on the application form edit window link.

Step 4: Next, applicants need to log in using their User ID and Password.

Step 5: Now, make the required changes in the allowed fields and then submit.

Direct link for the correction window

FMGE December 2025: Important dates

NBEMS will administer the December 2025 session screening test in a single shift on January 17, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On January 2, 2026, candidates can get the test city slips, and on January 14, 2026, they can receive the admit cards. The announcement of the outcome is scheduled for February 17, 2026.