SWAYAM January Semester Admit Card 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download

SWAYAM January Semester Admit Card 2026 | exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/

SWAYAM January Semester Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) Admit Card 2025 for the July semester tests on the official NTA SWAYAM portal at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

SWAYAM January Semester Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned

The admit card should be checked thoroughly for the candidate’s name and photograph, course title, exam date and shift, reporting time, centre address, and exam-day instructions.

Read the official notification here

SWAYAM January Semester Admit Card 2026: How to download?

To download the hall ticket, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “SWAYAM Admit Card 2025 for July Semester Exam” link.

Step 3: After this, on the login window, enter the required credentials and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the SWAYAM January Semester Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the SWAYAM January Semester Hall Ticket 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

Note: On the exam day, applicants must have a printed hall ticket and a valid photo ID with them. Late entry is not permitted, and adherence to centre-specific regulations is necessary.

SWAYAM January Semester 2026: Revised exam dates

The exam is set to take place on December 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2025, at predetermined locations. However, the Agency has changed the timetable for three papers due to unavoidable circumstances. As per the updated timetable, Basic Concepts in Education has been shifted from December 11 to December 15, 2025, while Basic Instructional Methods has been rescheduled from December 11 to December 16, 2025. The Student Psychology exam, earlier set for December 13, will now be held on December 16, 2025.