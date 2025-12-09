 DDU Result 2025: Gorakhpur University Declared D.Pharm 1st & 2nd Year, CBCS UG/PG & Semester Non-NEP Scores; Details Here
The DDU Result 2025 for D.Pharm first and second-year students has been declared by the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University (DDUGU) on the official website of DDU at ddugu.ac.in. Regular and back examination results from preceding academic years, 2021-22 to 2024-25, are available online.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
DDU Result 2025 | ddugu.ac.in

DDU Result 2025: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University (DDUGU) has announced the DDU Result 2025 for D.Pharm first and second-year students. The results are available on the university's official website, ddugu.ac.in. Students can examine their grades for a variety of exams, including CBCS UG, PG, and Semester Non-NEP courses.

The college has revealed the results of many academic sessions and courses, including regular and back examinations. Students enrolled in 1st and 2nd Year Private Annual courses, CBCS UG/PG Regular and Back examinations, and Semester Non-NEP examinations can now get their results online.

DDU Result 2025: How to check the scorecard?

To check the result, students need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official DDUGU result portal at erp.ddugu.ac.in/All_Result.aspx.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the appropriate course and examination type (D.Pharm, CBCS UG/PG, or Semester Non-NEP).

Step 3: After this, enter the roll number and other required credentials accurately and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the DDU Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the DDU Result 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

The college has ensured that students from all relevant courses can get their results using the same platform. Regular and back examination results from preceding academic years, 2021-22 to 2024-25, are available online.

Students can download their DDU Result 2025 instantaneously by using the official URL provided by DDUGU. It ensures that examination results are obtained swiftly and reliably, with no technological delays or complications.

About Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University (DDU), established in 1957, is a prominent state university in Uttar Pradesh offering diverse undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programs. Known for its academic excellence, it serves as a major educational and cultural hub in the region.

