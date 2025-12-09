Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Notification For 2,381 Vacancies Out; Here's How To Apply

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 | bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Bombay High Court recruitment 2025: The Bombay High Court has posted a recruitment notification for a variety of positions, such as clerk, driver, peon, and stenographer. Those who are interested can apply online beginning December 15, 2025, at 11 am, using the official website of Bombay High Court at bombayhighcourt.nic.in. The last date to apply is January 5, 2026, at 5:00 pm.

Bombay High Court recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

A total of 2,381 vacancies have been announced across various posts. The post-wise breakup is:

a. The recruitment includes 1,382 Clerk positions, requiring a graduate degree along with typing skills.

b. There are 887 Peon vacancies, for which candidates must be able to read and write Marathi.

c. The Driver post has 37 openings, requiring a Class 10 qualification, an LMV driving licence, and at least three years of experience.

d. Additionally, 56 Steno Lower positions require a graduate degree with shorthand at 80 wpm and typing at 40 wpm.

e. 19 Steno Higher posts require shorthand skills at 100 wpm, along with the same typing speed requirement.

Bombay High Court recruitment 2025: Age limit

The age range for applicants is 18 to 38 years, with the calculation deadline set for January 5, 2026. Age relaxation will be offered in accordance with government guidelines.

Read the official notification here

Bombay High Court recruitment 2025: how to apply?

To submit the form, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bombay High Court at bombayhighcourt.nic.in/recruitment.php.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply Online’ link.

Step 3: After this, finish the registration form with personal, educational & contact details, upload the required documents, make the payment online, and submit.

Step 4: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: The openings are spread between the Principal Seat in Bombay and the Benches in Nagpur and Aurangabad. The recruitment process aims to fill vacancies using select lists and two-year wait lists.