 SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025 Issued; Check Details Here
The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 Test 2 hall ticket has been released by the Symbiosis International University (SIU) on the official webpage, snaptest.org. SNAP Test 2 is slated on December 14, 2025, with two separate shifts. The SNAP 2025 test will be conducted on three dates, and the admit cards will be released separately for each session.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 06:58 PM IST
SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 Test 2 hall ticket, accessible for download beginning today, December 8th. Students taking the exam can now acquire their hall passes on the official webpage, snaptest.org.

Applicants must bring a printed copy of the SNAP Test 2 hall ticket 2025 to the test centre, as well as a valid government-issued ID. Entry will not be granted without these documents.

SNAP Test 2 2025: Hall Ticket release dates

The SNAP 2025 test will be conducted on three dates, and the admit cards will be released separately for each session. For the exam scheduled on 6 December 2025 (Saturday), the admit card will be available from 28 November 2025 (Friday). For the 14 December 2025 (Sunday) test, candidates can download the admit card starting 8 December 2025 (Monday). Similarly, for the exam on 20 December 2025 (Saturday), the admit card will be live from 15 December 2025 (Monday).

SNAP Test 2 Hall Ticket 2025: How to download?

To download the admit card, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SNAP at snaptest.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SNAP 2025 Test 2 admit card link.

Step 3: Next, log in using the details such as the registered SNAP 2025 ID and password.

Step 4: The SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the SNAP test 2 admit card 2025

SNAP 2025: Exam dates

SNAP Test 2 is slated on December 14, 2025, with two separate shifts. The first session will go from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., followed by a second session from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the SNAP 2025 Test 3 is scheduled for December 20, 2025, and the admit card will be published on December 15.

SNAP 2025: Exam pattern

SNAP 2025 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across 79 cities in India. The exam will feature 60 multiple-choice questions and follow the official marking scheme, which includes a deduction of 0.25 marks for every incorrect response. As per the SNAP 2025 exam pattern, the section-wise distribution of questions is: General English – 15 questions, Analytical and Logical Reasoning – 25 questions, and Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation, and Data Sufficiency – 20 questions.

