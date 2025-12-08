SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025 Issued; Check Details Here

SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025 | snaptest.org

SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 Test 2 hall ticket, accessible for download beginning today, December 8th. Students taking the exam can now acquire their hall passes on the official webpage, snaptest.org.

Applicants must bring a printed copy of the SNAP Test 2 hall ticket 2025 to the test centre, as well as a valid government-issued ID. Entry will not be granted without these documents.

SNAP Test 2 2025: Hall Ticket release dates

The SNAP 2025 test will be conducted on three dates, and the admit cards will be released separately for each session. For the exam scheduled on 6 December 2025 (Saturday), the admit card will be available from 28 November 2025 (Friday). For the 14 December 2025 (Sunday) test, candidates can download the admit card starting 8 December 2025 (Monday). Similarly, for the exam on 20 December 2025 (Saturday), the admit card will be live from 15 December 2025 (Monday).

SNAP Test 2 Hall Ticket 2025: How to download?

To download the admit card, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SNAP at snaptest.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SNAP 2025 Test 2 admit card link.

Step 3: Next, log in using the details such as the registered SNAP 2025 ID and password.

Step 4: The SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the SNAP test 2 admit card 2025

SNAP 2025: Exam dates

SNAP Test 2 is slated on December 14, 2025, with two separate shifts. The first session will go from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., followed by a second session from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the SNAP 2025 Test 3 is scheduled for December 20, 2025, and the admit card will be published on December 15.

SNAP 2025: Exam pattern

SNAP 2025 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across 79 cities in India. The exam will feature 60 multiple-choice questions and follow the official marking scheme, which includes a deduction of 0.25 marks for every incorrect response. As per the SNAP 2025 exam pattern, the section-wise distribution of questions is: General English – 15 questions, Analytical and Logical Reasoning – 25 questions, and Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation, and Data Sufficiency – 20 questions.