Lucknow University Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download

Lucknow University Admit Card 2025 | lkouniv.ac.in

Lucknow University Hall Ticket 2025: Lucknow University (LU) has issued admit cards for the Odd Semester Examinations 2025 for a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Applicants taking examinations in different faculties can now acquire their hall tickets from the official website, lkouniv.ac.in.

Lucknow University Admit Card 2025: Name of courses

The university has released hall tickets for the following courses:

1. B.El.Ed.

2. B.P.Ed.

3. M.P.Ed.

4. M.A. Women's Studies

5. M.A. Public Policy and Governance

6. M.Com.

7. M.A./M.Sc. Mathematics

8. B.Voc.

9. M.Sc. Renewable Energy

How to download the Lucknow University admit card 2025?

To download the hall ticket, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, open the examination section and then select the Odd Semester Examinations 2025 admit card link.

Step 3: After this, enter the required login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the Lucknow University admit card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Lucknow University hall ticket 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the admit card

Lucknow University 2025: Exam dates

Examinations for these programs will be held in December on various dates and shifts. The timetable is as follows:

1. B.El.Ed. (Faculty of Education):

a. Semester III: December 20–26

b. Semester V: December 22–27

c. Semester VII: December 29

2. Faculty of Arts:

a. B.P.Ed. Semester III: December 5–12

b. M.P.Ed. Semester III: December 6–16

c. M.A. Women’s Studies Semester III: December 15–26

d. M.A. Public Policy & Governance Semester III: December 12–29

3. Faculty of Commerce:

a. M.Com. Semester III: December 15–24

4. Faculty of Science:

a. M.A./M.Sc. Mathematics Semester III: December 9–22

5. Institute of New & Renewable Energy:

a. B.Voc. Semesters III, V & VII: December 10–22

b. M.Sc. Renewable Energy Semester III: December 15–22

About Lucknow University

Lucknow University is a premier Indian public university known for its diverse academic programs, rich heritage, research culture, and vibrant campus life.