 Lucknow University Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download
Lucknow University Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download

Lucknow University (LU) has issued admit cards for the Odd Semester Examinations 2025 for a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. LU examinations for these programs will be held in December on various dates and shifts. Candidates can download the admit card on the official website, lkouniv.ac.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Lucknow University Admit Card 2025 | lkouniv.ac.in

Lucknow University Hall Ticket 2025: Lucknow University (LU) has issued admit cards for the Odd Semester Examinations 2025 for a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Applicants taking examinations in different faculties can now acquire their hall tickets from the official website, lkouniv.ac.in.

Lucknow University Admit Card 2025: Name of courses

The university has released hall tickets for the following courses:

1. B.El.Ed.

2. B.P.Ed.

3. M.P.Ed.

4. M.A. Women's Studies

5. M.A. Public Policy and Governance

6. M.Com.

7. M.A./M.Sc. Mathematics

8. B.Voc.

9. M.Sc. Renewable Energy

How to download the Lucknow University admit card 2025?

To download the hall ticket, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, open the examination section and then select the Odd Semester Examinations 2025 admit card link.

Step 3: After this, enter the required login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the Lucknow University admit card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Lucknow University hall ticket 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the admit card

Lucknow University 2025: Exam dates

Examinations for these programs will be held in December on various dates and shifts. The timetable is as follows:

1. B.El.Ed. (Faculty of Education):

a. Semester III: December 20–26

b. Semester V: December 22–27

c. Semester VII: December 29

2. Faculty of Arts:

a. B.P.Ed. Semester III: December 5–12

b. M.P.Ed. Semester III: December 6–16

c. M.A. Women’s Studies Semester III: December 15–26

d. M.A. Public Policy & Governance Semester III: December 12–29

3. Faculty of Commerce:

a. M.Com. Semester III: December 15–24

4. Faculty of Science:

a. M.A./M.Sc. Mathematics Semester III: December 9–22

5. Institute of New & Renewable Energy:

a. B.Voc. Semesters III, V & VII: December 10–22

b. M.Sc. Renewable Energy Semester III: December 15–22

About Lucknow University

Lucknow University is a premier Indian public university known for its diverse academic programs, rich heritage, research culture, and vibrant campus life.

