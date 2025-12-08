Lucknow University Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download

Lucknow University Hall Ticket 2025: Lucknow University (LU) has issued admit cards for the Odd Semester Examinations 2025 for a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Applicants taking examinations in different faculties can now acquire their hall tickets from the official website, lkouniv.ac.in.
Lucknow University Admit Card 2025: Name of courses
The university has released hall tickets for the following courses:
1. B.El.Ed.
2. B.P.Ed.
3. M.P.Ed.
4. M.A. Women's Studies
5. M.A. Public Policy and Governance
6. M.Com.
7. M.A./M.Sc. Mathematics
8. B.Voc.
9. M.Sc. Renewable Energy
How to download the Lucknow University admit card 2025?
To download the hall ticket, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, open the examination section and then select the Odd Semester Examinations 2025 admit card link.
Step 3: After this, enter the required login details and then submit.
Step 4: Now, the Lucknow University admit card 2025 will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the Lucknow University hall ticket 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.
Direct link to download the admit card
Lucknow University 2025: Exam dates
Examinations for these programs will be held in December on various dates and shifts. The timetable is as follows:
1. B.El.Ed. (Faculty of Education):
a. Semester III: December 20–26
b. Semester V: December 22–27
c. Semester VII: December 29
2. Faculty of Arts:
a. B.P.Ed. Semester III: December 5–12
b. M.P.Ed. Semester III: December 6–16
c. M.A. Women’s Studies Semester III: December 15–26
d. M.A. Public Policy & Governance Semester III: December 12–29
3. Faculty of Commerce:
a. M.Com. Semester III: December 15–24
4. Faculty of Science:
a. M.A./M.Sc. Mathematics Semester III: December 9–22
5. Institute of New & Renewable Energy:
a. B.Voc. Semesters III, V & VII: December 10–22
b. M.Sc. Renewable Energy Semester III: December 15–22
About Lucknow University
Lucknow University is a premier Indian public university known for its diverse academic programs, rich heritage, research culture, and vibrant campus life.