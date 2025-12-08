 MCC NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025: 2620 Seats Added In MD, MS And DNB; Check Details Here
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added 2620 seats to the NEET PG Counselling Round 2 2025. The choice filling took place from December 6 to December 9, 2025. Whereas, verification of joined candidates’ data by institutes and data exchange by MCC was scheduled from December 22 to December 23, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
MCC NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025 | mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added 2620 seats to the NEET PG Counselling Round 2 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for Round 2 counselling can view the updated seat list on MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Details mentioned

The NEET PG Counselling 2025 added seats list comprises the state name, institute type, institute, quota, branch, category, and total number of seats.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Important dates

The important dates are as follows:

1. Round 2 registration: December 5 to December 9, 2025

2. Choice filling: December 6 to December 9, 2025

3. Choice locking: December 9, 2025

4. Seat allotment: December 10 to December 11, 2025

5. Seat allotment results: December 12, 2025

6. Candidates allotted seats could report/join the colleges: December 13 to December 21, 2025

7. Verification of joined candidates’ data by institutes and data exchange by MCC: December 22 to December 23, 2025

NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to download?

To download the newly added seats list, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'PG Medical' tab.

Step 3: After this, on the right side, click on the 'Newly added seats round 2 (MD, MS and DNB)-PG counselling 2025' link.

Step 3: Next, the list will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now, candidates can check the added seats details carefully.

Step 5: Download the file and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Click here to access the newly added seats list

About NEET PG Counselling 2025

NEET PG Counselling 2025 is a centralised process for allotting MD, MS, and DNB seats based on NEET PG scores. MCC conducts registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting across multiple rounds.

