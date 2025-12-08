RPSC RAS 2024: Interview Dates For 22 Courses Released; Check Full Schedule Here

RPSC RAS 2024 Interview Schedule | rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RAS 2024 Interview Schedule: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the second phase of interviews for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Recruitment 2024. As per the official notice, the interview will commence on December 15 and run through December 24, 2025. Aspirants must bring the required documentation to the examination hall on the designated day.

RPSC RAS 2024: Full Interview Schedule

The RPSC has announced the interview dates for 22 courses under the Assistant Professor (Medical Education Department) Recruitment 2021. The full detailed schedule is:

1. Oto-Rhino-Laryngology: 15–16 December 2025

2. Anatomy: 15 December 2025

3. Cardiology: 15 December 2025

4. Microbiology: 16 December 2025

5. Biochemistry: 16 December 2025

6. Radiotherapy: 17 December 2025

7. Physiology: 17 December 2025

8. P & SM: 17 December 2025

9. Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery: 18 December 2025

10. Ophthalmology: 18 December 2025

11. Neuro Surgery: 18 December 2025

12. Urology: 19 December 2025

13. Neurology: 19 December 2025

14. Dental & Prosthetic Head & Neck Cancer Surgery: 19 December 2025

15. Surgical Gastroenterology: 20 December 2025

16. T.B. & Chest: 20 December 2025

17. Radiodiagnosis: 18–19 December 2025

18. Psychiatry: 19 December 2025

19. Anaesthesiology: 22–23 December 2025

20. Paediatrics: 22–23 December 2025

21. Orthopaedics: 22–23 December 2025

22. General Medicine: 24 December 2025

RPSC RAS Interview 2024: Call letters

RPSC RAS 2024 call letters will be made available on the official website shortly. Follow the steps below to download the call letters:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the RAS call letter download link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the RPSC RAS call letter 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the RPSC RAS call letter 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

RPSC RAS 2024 Interview Schedule: Required documents

Candidates appearing for the RPSC RAS interview must carry the following documents on the interview day: the RPSC RAS Interview Call Letter, a valid photo ID such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License or PAN Card, Class 10th and 12th mark sheets and certificates, degree or provisional certificate with mark sheets, category certificate and domicile certificate if applicable, passport-size photographs, the mains admit card and result copy, NCC ‘C’ Certificate if claimed, and any relevant experience certificate.

RPSC RAS 2024: What after this?

Candidates who pass the interview process will be hired for a variety of Group A and B positions in Rajasthan's state and subordinate services, including the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), Police Service (RPS), and others.