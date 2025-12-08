 UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 Out; Exam On December 28
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 Out; Exam On December 28

UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 Out; Exam On December 28

The hall ticket for the UP Sainik School 2026-27 admission exam has been released on the official website of UP Sainik School at upsainikschool.org. The entrance exam will be held on December 28, 2025, at several locations around Uttar Pradesh. The test lasts two hours and 30 minutes and has a total score of 200.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 | upsainikschool.org

The hall ticket for the UP Sainik School 2026-27 admission exam has been released on the official website of UP Sainik School at upsainikschool.org. Candidates are urged to thoroughly review all details on their hall ticket. To avoid problems on the exam day, candidates should double-check all of their information.

UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned

Important details including the applicant's name, roll number, exam site, and exam day instructions are all included on the admit card.

UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026: How to download?

FPJ Shorts
Corona Remedies IPO Opens, Grey Market Shows Strong Gains Ahead Of Listing
Corona Remedies IPO Opens, Grey Market Shows Strong Gains Ahead Of Listing
Dharmendra Birth Anniversary: Must-Watch These Punjabi Films Of The Bollywood's He-Man On OTT Platforms
Dharmendra Birth Anniversary: Must-Watch These Punjabi Films Of The Bollywood's He-Man On OTT Platforms
Study Finds Over 30 Minutes Of Social Media Daily Can Gradually Weaken Children’s Ability To Concentrate
Study Finds Over 30 Minutes Of Social Media Daily Can Gradually Weaken Children’s Ability To Concentrate
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Stresses Balancing Indian Values & New-Age Skills In Education
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Stresses Balancing Indian Values & New-Age Skills In Education

To download the UP Sainik School Hall Ticket 2026, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Sainik School at upsainikschool.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card 2026” link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as registration number & date of birth in the required fields and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the UP Sainik School Hall Ticket 2026 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link for the UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026

Read Also
NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2025 Dates Changed; Details Here
article-image

UP Sainik School 2026: Exam details

The entrance exam will be held on December 28, 2025, at several locations around Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Meerut, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Lucknow.

UP Sainik School 2026: Exam pattern

The UP Sainik School entrance test is OMR-based, with a single question paper covering Mathematics & Intelligence, English, and General Knowledge. The test lasts two hours and 30 minutes and has a total score of 200.

UP Sainik School 2026: Selection process

Candidates who pass the written test will be invited for an interview and medical assessment based on their merit. Admission is given after completing all stages, including the medical examination.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Stresses Balancing Indian Values & New-Age Skills In Education

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Stresses Balancing Indian Values & New-Age Skills In Education

CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Merit-Based Government Recruitment As Haryana Launches Swadeshi Rath...

CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Merit-Based Government Recruitment As Haryana Launches Swadeshi Rath...

RPSC RAS 2024: Interview Dates For 22 Courses Released; Check Full Schedule Here

RPSC RAS 2024: Interview Dates For 22 Courses Released; Check Full Schedule Here

UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 Out; Exam On December 28

UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 Out; Exam On December 28

Sciences Po: Connecting France & India, Expanding Opportunities

Sciences Po: Connecting France & India, Expanding Opportunities