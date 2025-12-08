UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 Out; Exam On December 28

UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 | upsainikschool.org

The hall ticket for the UP Sainik School 2026-27 admission exam has been released on the official website of UP Sainik School at upsainikschool.org. Candidates are urged to thoroughly review all details on their hall ticket. To avoid problems on the exam day, candidates should double-check all of their information.

UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned

Important details including the applicant's name, roll number, exam site, and exam day instructions are all included on the admit card.

UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026: How to download?

To download the UP Sainik School Hall Ticket 2026, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Sainik School at upsainikschool.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card 2026” link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as registration number & date of birth in the required fields and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the UP Sainik School Hall Ticket 2026 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

UP Sainik School 2026: Exam details

The entrance exam will be held on December 28, 2025, at several locations around Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Meerut, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Lucknow.

UP Sainik School 2026: Exam pattern

The UP Sainik School entrance test is OMR-based, with a single question paper covering Mathematics & Intelligence, English, and General Knowledge. The test lasts two hours and 30 minutes and has a total score of 200.

UP Sainik School 2026: Selection process

Candidates who pass the written test will be invited for an interview and medical assessment based on their merit. Admission is given after completing all stages, including the medical examination.