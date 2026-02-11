 BRABU Result 2026 Declared; Check Details Here
BRABU has released tentative UG and TDC results 2026 on brabu.net. Students can check scores using roll number, college/department and captcha. Results are provisional and subject to verification; discrepancies must be reported to colleges. BRABU, established in 1960 in Muzaffarpur, is a leading Bihar university offering UG, PG and doctoral programmes.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
BRABU Result 2026 Released: Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) has announced tentative results for various undergraduate (UG) and three-year degree (TDC) programs on the official website of BRABU at brabu.net. Candidates who have taken different semesters and part-time tests can now view their results.

Applicants can check the result using the details such as roll number, college/department, and captcha.

BRABU Result 2026: How to download?

Applicants can check the BRABU result 2026 by using the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BRABU at brabu.net.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Result’ section, available on the homepage and then click on the relevant link for the course, semester, or part-wise result.

Step 3: Next, enter the required details such as roll number, college/department, & captcha and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the provisional BRABU result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the provisional BRABU result 2026 and take a printout of the result for further reference.

Direct link to check the BRABU Result 2026

BRABU 2026: Tentative result

The released results are tentative and may change after verification. If there are any anomalies in their grades or personal information, students must notify the college authorities right away. The university holds special examinations for students who were unable to take the regular examinations, and the results are included.

About the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU), formerly known as Bihar University, is one of the prominent state universities in Bihar. Established in 1960, it is located in Muzaffarpur and is named after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. The university plays a vital role in providing higher education to students across North Bihar. BRABU offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and doctoral programmes in disciplines such as arts, science, commerce, management, law, and social sciences.

