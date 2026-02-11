AP Inter Class 11 & 12 Admit Card 2026 To Be Released Soon; Check Details Here

AP Inter Class 11 & 12 Admit Card 2026 Soon | bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Class 11 & 12 Hall Ticket 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has yet to provide the AP Inter Admit Card 2026 for Class 11 (1st Year) and Class 12 (2nd Year) students. When the hall tickets for the exams are available, applicants can download them from the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in.

The AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 is an important document that students in Classes 11 and 12 must have throughout the Andhra Pradesh Board exams.

AP Inter Class 11 & 12 Admit Card 2026: How to download?

Once the AP Inter Admit Card 2026 is out, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 link.

Step 3: After this, enter the registration details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the AP Inter Class 11 & 12 hall ticket 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the AP Inter Class 11 & 12 2026 Admit Card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

AP Inter Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned

It contains important information, including the student's name, subjects, tests, dates, and medium of instruction.

AP Inter 2026 Hall Ticket: Helpline

To minimise last-minute problems, any discrepancies should be reported and addressed by the school principal to the Regional Institute Officer (RIO) or District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) before the examination day.

AP Inter Class 11 & 12 2026: Exam details

The theory examinations for first-year students will begin on February 23, 2026 and end on March 24, 2026. Exams will be administered in a single shift from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. throughout the state. The exams for second-year students are slated to start on February 24, 2026 and end on March 23, 2026, with a single shift from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.