CGPSC SSE Admit Card 2026 Issued; Here’s How To Download

CGPSC SSE Admit Card 2026: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has issued the State Services Examination (SSE) Admit Card 2026 on the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

The recruiting effort intends to fill 239 positions in many state government ministries.

CGPSC SSE 2026 Admit Card: How to download?

Applicants can download the CGPSC SSE 2026 Admit Card by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the CGPSC State Services admit card 2026 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as registration/application number & date of birth/password and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the CGPSC SSE 2026 Hall Ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CGPSC SSE Hall Ticket 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the CGPSC SSE Hall Ticket 2026

CGPSC SSE 2026: Important dates

The Prelims Admit Card will be released on February 10, 2026. The Preliminary Exam is scheduled to be held on February 22, 2026. The Mains Admit Card will be released in June 2026, and the Main Exam will also take place in June 2026.

CGPSC SSE 2026 Admit Card: Details mentioned

Applicants should carefully read all of the information on the CGPSC State Services 2026 hall ticket. It contains important information such as the candidate's name and roll number, registration or application number, examination stage (Prelims or Mains), exam day, reporting time, and full address of the examination centre, as well as the candidate's portrait and signature.

CGPSC SSE 2026: Exam pattern

The CGPSC State Service Examination - 2026 recruitment process is divided into three stages: preliminary examination, main examination, and interview. The Preliminary stage includes two objective-type General Studies papers. This is a qualifying exam. The Main Examination includes descriptive-type General Studies and General Hindi papers. The interview focuses on the applicant's personality to determine his or her eligibility to work in public services.

Direct Link: https://online.ecgpsconline.in/