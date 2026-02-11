ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Start Tomorrow: 1.5 Lakh Students To Appear; Check Shift Timings, Reading Time, Exam Day Guidelines, Required Documents & Prohibited Items

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Start Tomorrow: The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 board exams 2026 will be conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) starting tomorrow, February 12. It is anticipated that approximately 1.5 lakh applicants would take the ISC 12th board test in 2026.

ISC Class 12 Exam Schedule 2026 (Science, Commerce, Arts):

February 12, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Psychology

February 13, 2026 | 2:00 pm: English – Paper 1 (English Language)

February 14, 2026 | 9:00 am: Art Paper 3 (Drawing/Painting from a Living Person)

February 14, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Legal Studies

February 16, 2026 | 2:00 pm: English – Paper 2 (Literature in English)

February 17, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

February 17, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Electricity and Electronics

February 17, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing

February 20, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Accounts

February 21, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Mass Media & Communication

February 23, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory)

February 25, 2026 | 2:00 pm: History

February 27, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Commerce

February 28, 2026 | 9:00 am: Art Paper 1 (Still Life)

March 2, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Environmental Science – Paper I (Theory)

March 6, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 7, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Fashion Designing – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 7, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Indian Music (Hindustani) – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 9, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Mathematics

March 11, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Business Studies

March 13, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Regional & Foreign Languages (including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, French, Arabic, etc.)

March 14, 2026 | 9:00 am: Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting)

March 16, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Physics – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 18, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Physical Education

March 23, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Economics

March 23, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Biotechnology – Paper 1

March 25, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Sociology

March 27, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 28, 2026 | 9:00 am: Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)

March 30, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Political Science

April 1, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Elective English

April 1, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Hospitality Management

April 4, 2026 | 9:00 am: Art Paper 5 (Crafts A)

April 6, 2026 | 2:00 pm: Geography

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Start Tomorrow: Key Instructions for Students

Exam Shifts

The 2026 ISC Board Exam will be conducted in two shifts.

Students should carefully check their CISCE ISC admit card for exact details.

Exam timing

Most theory examinations are scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM.

Students must verify the exact reporting time mentioned on their admit card.

Reading time

Candidates will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper before the exam starts.

Reporting at the exm centre

Students are advised to reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.

Late entry may not be permitted.

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Start Tomorrow: Required documents during exam

Students appearing for the ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 must carry the following documents to the examination centre:

Original ISC Class 12 Admit Card 2026

Entry to the exam hall will not be allowed without the admit card.

School identity card

Some centres may ask for the school ID card for additional verification.

Valid photo identity proof

Carry a government-approved photo ID if instructed by the school or exam centre.

Note:

Students are advised to carry these documents on all exam days.

Keep the documents safe and in good condition to avoid any inconvenience.

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Start Tomorrow: Items allowed and prohibited in the exam hall

As per CISCE guidelines, students must strictly follow the instructions regarding items permitted inside the ISC examination hall.

Items Permitted

Original ISC Class 12 Admit Card 2026

Transparent pen pouch

Ballpoint pens (blue or black only)

Pencils, sharpener, and eraser

Geometry box (only if required for the subject)

Transparent water bottle

Standard stationery items mentioned on the reverse side of the admit card

Item prohibited

Smartphones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices

Calculators (unless specifically permitted for a particular subject)

Books, chits, notes, or any written material

Handbags, wallets, or non-transparent pouches

Bluetooth devices, headphones, or earphones

Any other accessories or stationery items not permitted by CISCE

Important Instruction

Students are advised to strictly adhere to these guidelines. Carrying prohibited items may lead to disqualification or disciplinary action during the examination.