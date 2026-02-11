Maharashtra: Final-Year MBBS Student Saves Life Mid-Air On Mumbai–Goa IndiGo Flight |

Palghar: Panic broke out onboard a Mumbai–Goa IndiGo flight when a passenger suddenly fell critically ill mid-air. However, timely intervention by Aryan Loliyekar, a final-year MBBS student from Dahanu, helped save the passenger’s life, earning widespread praise.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on February 3, when Aryan, a student at the Vedantaa Institute of Medical Sciences, was travelling from Goa’s Dapoli airport to Mumbai. Shortly after take-off, a co-passenger seated next to him began experiencing severe breathing difficulty and collapsed unconscious within moments.

Recognising the seriousness of the situation, the flight crew immediately announced, “Is there a doctor onboard?” As no doctor was present, Aryan stepped forward without hesitation and began administering emergency first aid.

Upon assessment, Aryan noticed that the passenger’s blood sugar level had dropped dangerously low, causing a slowdown in heart rate. Acting swiftly, he used the oxygen cylinder available onboard to assist the passenger’s breathing. Due to his correct and timely primary care, the passenger’s condition gradually stabilised.

After approximately 45 minutes, the aircraft landed at Mumbai airport, where IndiGo ground staff and a medical team were already on standby. The passenger was immediately shifted to a hospital, and doctors confirmed that the timely help had been crucial in saving the individual’s life.

Aryan’s courageous and compassionate act has been widely appreciated across all sections of society. The administration of Vedanta Institute stated that students are given extensive practical training, which proved invaluable in this real-life emergency.

Dr. Daksha Amonkar, Dean of Vedanta Medical College, also expressed pride in Aryan’s actions.

Aryan Loliyekar’s quick thinking not only saved a life but also strengthened public faith in young medical professionals. His actions serve as an inspiring reminder of how knowledge, courage, and compassion can make a life-saving difference in moments of crisis.

