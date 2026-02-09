Navi Mumbai Forum Alleges Commercial Misuse Of Subsidized Land By Private Schools, Seeks CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Intervention

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis |

Navi Mumbai: The Alert Citizens Forum, Navi Mumbai (Sajag Nagarik Manch) has levelled allegations that several private educational institutions in the city, despite receiving land from CIDCO at nominal rates, are being run purely for commercial profit.

Formal Complaint to Chief Minister

In this regard, the forum’s coordinator Sudhir Dani has written a detailed letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

The forum has pointed out that CIDCO has allotted valuable land to several institutions for educational purposes at a token price of Re 1 or other nominal rates. However, these institutions—ignoring the “no profit, no loss” principle are allegedly charging Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh in fees even for primary classes such as KG and LKG. Despite collecting such high fees, many schools reportedly lack basic infrastructure such as well-equipped laboratories and libraries.

As per CIDCO’s allotment conditions, playgrounds attached to educational institutions are required to be open to the general public after school hours. However, the forum has alleged that many institutions in Navi Mumbai have converted these playgrounds into commercial turf grounds and restricted public access. This, they claim, amounts to misuse of public land for private financial gain.

Concerns Over Teacher Qualifications and Exploitation

Raising concerns about educational quality, Dani stated that there is a lack of transparency regarding the educational qualifications and eligibility of teachers in many private institutions. Teachers are allegedly appointed on low salaries, leading to shortages of qualified faculty, particularly in subjects like mathematics and science. It has also been alleged that many teachers are not issued formal appointment letters, resulting in financial and mental exploitation.

The activist has sought for Immediate audit of CIDCO-allotted plots and strict action against institutions violating allotment conditions.

He has also asked to end commercial use of school playgrounds and make them accessible to citizens and sportspersons.

Demands for Transparency in Fees and Qualifications

"I have also asked for mandatory disclosure of teachers’ academic qualifications on institutional websites. Schools are also asked to publicly disclose fee structures for the past ten years to assess violations of the Fee Regulation Act," said dani

The other demands include education officers conduct at least two inspections annually, with reports uploaded on the Education Department’s website.

Allegation of a Corrupt and Politically Protected System

In his letter, Sudhir Dani remarked, “In the era of corruption-free governance, the education sector has become the most corrupt. With low investment and guaranteed long-term profits, educational institutions have turned into profit-driven enterprises. Backed by political patronage, their arbitrary functioning has crushed parents and students.”

He further alleged that since many educational institutions are directly or indirectly owned by political representatives across party lines, malpractices in the sector enjoy tacit protection.

Copies of the letter have also been sent to the Education Minister, Principal Secretary (Education), Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, and the Managing Director of CIDCO.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/