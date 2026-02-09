ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results To Be Declared On February 11 At icmai.in; Check Details Here

Official website

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: The ICMAI Certified Management Accountant (CMA) December 2025 interim and final results will be released by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) on February 11. The official website, eicmai.in, will provide candidates with the CMA inter and final results 2025.

To view the CMA December 2025 results, candidates will need their student ID number.The CMA interim and final results 2025, as well as the paper-by-paper scores and overall scores of both groups, will be made public by ICMAI.

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: Exam date and time:

Exam Dates: December 10 to December 17, 2024

Shifts Per Day: Two shifts per day

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to icmai.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the "ICMAI CMA December Result 2024 for Intermediate and Final exams 2024" link on the homepage (after declared).

Step 3: The screen will turn to a new page.

Step 4: Click submit after entering the requested information.

Step 5: The screen will display your ICMAI CMA Result 2024.

Step 6: Review your results, download them, and print them off for your records.

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: Passing criteria

Candidates must receive at least 40% in each subject and a total of 50% in order to pass the CMA Inter and Final test, according to the passing requirements.

If candidates are unhappy with their scores, ICMAI will also provide them the opportunity to submit for answer book verification. Students have 30 days from the date of the results announcement to submit applications for the verification of their answer books.

For information on results and post-result procedures, candidates are advised to frequently check the official website.