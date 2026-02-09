Thane Zilla Parishad Finalizes Strict Measures For 2026 HSC & SSC Exams Involving Over 200,000 Students

The Education Department (Secondary) of the Thane Zilla Parishad has finalized preparations for the upcoming Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations. | Image: Canva

Thane: The Education Department (Secondary) of the Thane Zilla Parishad has finalized preparations for the upcoming Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations. With over 200,000 students set to appear across the district, authorities have implemented strict measures to ensure a "copy-free" and smooth examination process.

Key Examination Statistics

The 2026 board exams will see a massive turnout in Thane district. According to official data, the Commerce stream holds the highest number of candidates for the HSC level.

HSC (Class 12th) Overview

Exam Period: February 10, 2026 – March 18, 2026

Total Candidates: 108,054

Gender Ratio: 55,576 Boys, 52,478 Girls

Examination Centers: 193

Stream-wise Breakdown:

Commerce: 48,722

Science: 44,263

Arts: 14,414

MCVC: 424

ITI: 231

PH (Physically Handicapped): 540

SSC (Class 10th) Overview

Exam Period: February 20, 2026 – March 18, 2026*

Total Candidates: 119,742

Examination Centers: 326

Strict Vigilance and Security Measures

To maintain the integrity of the exams, the district administration has deployed a multi-layered security and monitoring system:

Flying Squads

Dedicated squads led by the District Collector, Secondary and Primary Education Officers, and specialized Women's Flying Squads will conduct surprise inspections across centers.

Sensitive Centers

Two specific institutions have been red-flagged as "Sensitive Centers":

HSC: Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya & Junior College, Ambernath.

SSC: Takshshila Vidyalaya, Ulhasnagar.These centers will have permanent "Sitting Squads" and additional staff to prevent any malpractice.

Police Protection

A "1 + 3" armed guard system has been provided to all storage centers. Local police will also maintain a heavy presence at individual exam centers based on necessity.

Prohibitory Orders and Regulations

The district administration has invoked specific legal measures to ensure a peaceful testing environment:

Section 144: If external interference persists, Section 144 (prohibiting gatherings) will be strictly enforced within a 100-meter radius of centers.

Police Act 37 (1) (3): This act is currently in effect within 500 meters of all exam centers.

Xerox Center Closure: All photocopy shops in the vicinity of examination centers are ordered to remain closed during exam hours to prevent the circulation of unauthorized materials.

