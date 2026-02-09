MLA Sanjay Kelkar Stresses Youth Role In Disaster Preparedness At Thane College Workshop

Highlighting the critical role of youth in emergency preparedness, MLA Sanjay Kelkar emphasized that disaster management training has become an essential requirement in the modern era. |

Thane: Highlighting the critical role of youth in emergency preparedness, MLA Sanjay Kelkar emphasized that disaster management training has become an essential requirement in the modern era. Speaking at a three-day workshop held at B.N. Bandodkar College, Kelkar noted that providing such guidance at the collegiate level would encourage more students to consider careers in this vital field.

The three-day intensive awareness and practical training camp, titled "Involvement of Students and Citizens in Disaster Management and Civil Defense," was organized by the Civil Defense Organization and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Disaster Management Cell for students of the National Service Scheme (NSS).

Comprehensive Skill Training

The workshop was inaugurated by prominent officials, including Vijay Jadhav, Deputy Controller of Civil Defense (Navi Mumbai-Thane), Yasin Tadvi, Thane Disaster Management Officer, and Meenal Wankhede, Vice-Principal of Bandodkar College.

Over the course of three days, students received hands-on training in:

First Aid and CPR: Life-saving medical response techniques.

Fire Safety: Advanced methods for extinguishing and containing fires.

Emergency Rescue: Techniques for the safe transport and lifting of victims during crises.

Equipment Familiarization: Practical demonstrations of the latest tools used by the Thane Disaster Response Force.

Bridging the Manpower Gap

Thane Disaster Management Officer and Chief of the Thane Disaster Response Force, Yasin Tadvi, addressed the growing challenges of rapid urbanization. He pointed out that while the city's population is skyrocketing, administrative manpower remains limited.

"Given the scarcity of official emergency personnel compared to the pace of urban growth, it is imperative that citizens and students take the initiative to get trained. Increasing public disaster awareness is the only way to build a resilient city," Tadvi remarked.

Successful Workshop

The program saw participation from over 120 students and faculty members, including Umalakshmi Patne, Sayali Daptardar, and Rushikesh Labde. Expert guidance was provided by a team from the Civil Defense Organization, including Assistant Deputy Controller Anand Singh Gadhari and Zonal Wardens Bimal Nathwani, Kamlesh Srivastava, and Hanuman Chaudhary.

Vice-Principal Meenal Wankhede expressed her gratitude to the visiting experts and reaffirmed the college's commitment to safety. She announced that the institution plans to collaborate further with the Civil Defense Organization to host advanced training certifications for its students in the near future.

