Baba Siddique Murder Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To First Accused Arrested From Punjab Border Village

Mumbai, Feb 09: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to Akashdeep Karaj Singh, one of the accused in the murder of former Maharashtra minister and senior political leader Baba Siddique.

First accused granted relief

Singh is the first accused to secure relief in the high-profile case. Siddique, 66, was shot dead on October 12, 2024, by three assailants outside the Bandra (East) office of his son, former MLA Zeeshan Siddique.

Court imposes stringent conditions

Justice Neela Gokhale allowed Singh’s plea while imposing stringent conditions, including restrictions on his travel and regular reporting to the Mumbai police. The court clarified that the order applies only to Singh and that all other issues in the case remain open.

The court further clarified that any violation of bail conditions would permit the prosecution to seek cancellation, which the competent court must consider immediately.

Background of the accused

Singh, 22, a resident of Punjab’s Fazilka district, was arrested in November 2024. He approached the High Court after a sessions court rejected his bail plea in July 2025.

Prosecution’s case

According to the prosecution, Singh played an active role in a larger conspiracy allegedly hatched by Anmol Bishnoi — brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi — to kill Siddique in order to assert dominance and instil fear.

Police have arrested 26 persons in the case and invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). A chargesheet filed in January this year names Anmol Bishnoi as a wanted accused.

Defence arguments

Singh’s advocates argued that the chargesheet contained no material directly linking him to the murder. They described the allegations as vague and baseless, contending that no specific role or overt act had been attributed to him.

The defence maintained that Singh was being prosecuted merely as an alleged member of an organised crime syndicate without primary evidence showing active participation. They further argued that the prosecution failed to establish any connection between Singh and Bishnoi or prove that Singh was involved in planning the conspiracy.

The lawyers also submitted that a witness claim — that Singh used a phone hotspot to make calls — did not establish contact with the main accused or co-accused.

Prosecution opposition

Special Public Prosecutor Mahesh Sule opposed the bail plea on behalf of the Mumbai police.

