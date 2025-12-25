Baba Siddique Murder Case: Supplementary Chargesheet Reveals Amol Gaikwad’s Role, Gang Links And Encrypted Communication Trail

Late NCP leader Baba Siddique | File

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has filed a approximately 200-page supplementary chargesheet against accused Amol Gaikwad in the murder case of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique. The supplementary chargesheet lists around 30 witnesses and reveals that Gaikwad was in direct contact with absconding accused and alleged mastermind Shubham Lonkar.

Amol Gaikwad Arrested as 27th Accused in Case

Amol Gaikwad, a resident of Pune’s Warje area, is the 27th accused to be arrested in the high-profile murder case. He was apprehended in August from Kolhapur, where he had been hiding after evading police for several months by frequently changing locations across Nashik, Solapur, and Kolhapur. The chargesheet also mentions Gaikwad’s alleged links with the Bishnoi gang.

Investigators have disclosed that during interrogation, Gaikwad made several significant revelations. He admitted to being in constant communication with Shubham Lonkar using “dabba calling” and the Signal messaging app methods deliberately chosen to avoid location tracking by law enforcement agencies.

Frequent Contact During Key Planning Phase

According to the Crime Branch, between October 1 and October 12, 2024, Gaikwad was frequently in touch with Praveen Lonkar, the brother of Shubham Lonkar. Police believe this period was crucial, as detailed planning for Baba Siddique’s murder allegedly took place during these exchanges. Communication briefly ceased after the killing but resumed once Shubham Lonkar fled to Canada.

Senior officials confirmed that Gaikwad continued to use encrypted communication platforms to stay in touch with Shubham Lonkar even weeks before his arrest. Despite sustained efforts, agencies have so far failed to trace Shubham Lonkar’s exact whereabouts.

In another major twist, sources revealed that Gaikwad also played a key role in the July 2025 murder of Punjab-based textile trader Sanjay Verma, allegedly on the instructions of Shubham Lonkar. Gaikwad is accused of arranging shelter and providing logistical support to the shooters involved. His name has been added to the FIR in the Punjab case, and Now Gaikwad is in Punjab Police custody from the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation.

