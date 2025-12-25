Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Book 2 Female School Teachers For Allegedly Assaulting Class I Student

Two Teachers Booked for Assaulting 6-Year-Old Student in Kamothe School | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Dec 25: Kamothe police have registered a case against two female teachers of a reputed school in Kamothe for allegedly assaulting a six-year-old Class I student, causing him physical and mental trauma. The offence has been registered under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

First Incident Involved Public Slapping in Classroom

According to the complaint, the first incident took place on November 14, when the class teacher allegedly asked a girl from another class to slap the victim student five to six times, while she reportedly watched and laughed.

The child’s parents later approached the school authorities and sought CCTV footage, but the principal allegedly refused to share it and tried to suppress the matter, assuring them that such an incident would not recur.

Second Assault Allegedly Took Place Days Later

Despite the assurance, the child was allegedly assaulted again on November 28 at around 10 am, when the English subject teacher hit him on the face with a compass box, resulting in swelling of the child’s lip.

When the parents rushed to the school following the second incident, the principal allegedly behaved rudely with them and again declined to provide CCTV footage.

Also Watch:

Parents Approach Police After School’s Non-Cooperation

Following the school management’s alleged non-cooperation, the parents approached Kamothe police station and lodged a complaint. Acting on it, police registered an offence against both teachers and launched an investigation.

“The case is registered as per the allegations made. Further investigation is on,” a police officer from Kamothe police station said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/