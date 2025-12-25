 Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Book 2 Female School Teachers For Allegedly Assaulting Class I Student
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Book 2 Female School Teachers For Allegedly Assaulting Class I Student

Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Police Book 2 Female School Teachers For Allegedly Assaulting Class I Student

Kamothe police have booked two female teachers of a reputed school in Navi Mumbai for allegedly assaulting a six-year-old Class I student on two occasions. The case was registered under the Juvenile Justice Act after parents alleged school authorities refused to cooperate or share CCTV footage.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Two Teachers Booked for Assaulting 6-Year-Old Student in Kamothe School | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Dec 25: Kamothe police have registered a case against two female teachers of a reputed school in Kamothe for allegedly assaulting a six-year-old Class I student, causing him physical and mental trauma. The offence has been registered under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

First Incident Involved Public Slapping in Classroom

According to the complaint, the first incident took place on November 14, when the class teacher allegedly asked a girl from another class to slap the victim student five to six times, while she reportedly watched and laughed.

The child’s parents later approached the school authorities and sought CCTV footage, but the principal allegedly refused to share it and tried to suppress the matter, assuring them that such an incident would not recur.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: SIT Uncovers Inter-State Narcotic Cough Syrup Racket Using Fake Aadhaar, Forged Documents
Uttar Pradesh News: SIT Uncovers Inter-State Narcotic Cough Syrup Racket Using Fake Aadhaar, Forged Documents
Ayushman Bharat Scam: UP STF Arrests 7 For Issuing Over 2,000 Fake Health Cards Across Multiple Districts
Ayushman Bharat Scam: UP STF Arrests 7 For Issuing Over 2,000 Fake Health Cards Across Multiple Districts
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Bandra Man In 1988 Robbery Case, Citing Lack Of Witnesses
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Bandra Man In 1988 Robbery Case, Citing Lack Of Witnesses
Rashtriya Lok Morcha Faces Internal Strain As Three MLAs Skip Litti Chokha Feast To Meet BJP Leader, Raising Party Unity Concerns
Rashtriya Lok Morcha Faces Internal Strain As Three MLAs Skip Litti Chokha Feast To Meet BJP Leader, Raising Party Unity Concerns

Second Assault Allegedly Took Place Days Later

Despite the assurance, the child was allegedly assaulted again on November 28 at around 10 am, when the English subject teacher hit him on the face with a compass box, resulting in swelling of the child’s lip.

When the parents rushed to the school following the second incident, the principal allegedly behaved rudely with them and again declined to provide CCTV footage.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Shocker: PT Teacher Arrested For Molesting 13-Year-Old Schoolgirl At Sanpada School;...
article-image

Parents Approach Police After School’s Non-Cooperation

Following the school management’s alleged non-cooperation, the parents approached Kamothe police station and lodged a complaint. Acting on it, police registered an offence against both teachers and launched an investigation.

“The case is registered as per the allegations made. Further investigation is on,” a police officer from Kamothe police station said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Bandra Man In 1988 Robbery Case, Citing Lack Of Witnesses

Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Bandra Man In 1988 Robbery Case, Citing Lack Of Witnesses

Mumbai Crime: Khar Police Book Former Film Production Accounts Employee For ₹46.24 Lakh GST Fraud

Mumbai Crime: Khar Police Book Former Film Production Accounts Employee For ₹46.24 Lakh GST Fraud

Mumbai MACT Rejects ₹25 Lakh Accident Death Claim, Rules Victim Died Of Alcoholic Liver Cirrhosis,...

Mumbai MACT Rejects ₹25 Lakh Accident Death Claim, Rules Victim Died Of Alcoholic Liver Cirrhosis,...

Mumbai Crime: Kherwadi Police Book Contractor For Flying Drone Without Permission Near MatoshreeIn...

Mumbai Crime: Kherwadi Police Book Contractor For Flying Drone Without Permission Near MatoshreeIn...

Mumbai Crime: EOW Arrests 60-Year-Old Andheri Man In ₹11.35 Crore Bandra Flat Fraud Case

Mumbai Crime: EOW Arrests 60-Year-Old Andheri Man In ₹11.35 Crore Bandra Flat Fraud Case