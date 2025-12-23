Navi Mumbai Shocker: PT Teacher Arrested For Molesting 13-Year-Old Schoolgirl At Sanpada School; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Sanpada police arrest a PT teacher for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old schoolgirl, with the case registered under the POCSO Act | Representational Pic

Navi Mumbai, Dec 23: Sanpada police have arrested a physical training (PT) teacher for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old schoolgirl at a reputed school in Sanpada. The accused, identified as Amir Khan, has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Alleged Molestation And Threats

According to police, the incident occurred on December 4 at around 6.45 am while the school was commencing. The accused allegedly forcefully kissed the Class 7 student on her cheek, thereby outraging her modesty, and threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone. Following this, he allegedly continued to stalk the minor and mentally harass her.

Earlier Assault On Minor Boy

Police investigations revealed that the same teacher had earlier assaulted a 13-year-old boy in August 2025. The assault was reportedly triggered because the boy had not delivered a message from the accused to the victim girl, which angered the teacher.

Parents Approach Police

Distressed by the repeated harassment, the minor girl eventually confided in her parents, who immediately approached Sanpada police station and lodged a complaint.

Taking cognisance of the seriousness of the allegations, police registered an offence against Amir Khan under Sections 75 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with multiple sections of the POCSO Act, and arrested him.

Also Watch:

Investigation Underway

"Further investigation is underway, and CCTV footage from the school premises along with other evidence is being collected," said a police officer from Sanpada police station.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/