 Navi Mumbai: Uran Man Booked For Rape, POCSO After Marrying 16-Year-Old Minor And Causing Pregnancy
Navi Mumbai: Uran Man Booked For Rape, POCSO After Marrying 16-Year-Old Minor And Causing Pregnancy

The case came to light after the minor delivered a baby on December 7 at the district hospital in Alibag, following which hospital doctors alerted the police as the girl was underage. Acting on the information, Alibag police registered an offence and later transferred the case to Uran police for further investigation.

Raina Assainar Updated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 11:21 PM IST
A 22-year-old man from the Uran area of Navi Mumbai has been booked for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for marrying a 16-year-old minor girl and impregnating her.

Navi Mumbai: A 22-year-old man from the Uran area of Navi Mumbai has been booked for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for marrying a 16-year-old minor girl and impregnating her, police said.

About the Case

The case came to light after the minor delivered a baby on December 7 at the district hospital in Alibag, following which hospital doctors alerted the police as the girl was underage. Acting on the information, Alibag police registered an offence and later transferred the case to Uran police for further investigation.

According to police, both the accused and the victim are residents of a Katkariwadi settlement in the Uran area. The two were married about a year ago. Despite being aware that the girl was a minor at the time of marriage, the accused allegedly entered into marital relations with her, resulting in her pregnancy.

"The accused has been booked for rape and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Further investigation in the case is currently underway," a police officer from Uran said.

