 Maharashtra BJP Welcomes Pradnya Satav As She Resigns From Congress
Maharashtra BJP Welcomes Pradnya Satav As She Resigns From Congress

She attributed her decision to a desire to fulfil her late husband’s dream of developing the Hingoli district. “I want to fulfil those plans by working with the BJP,” Satav said. She was welcomed into the party by BJP state unit chief Ravindra Chavan and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Friday, December 19, 2025
Mumbai: The State Congress reacted sharply to its MLC Pradnya Satav’s decision to quit the party and join the BJP. Satav, the wife of late Congress MP Rajeev Satav, joined the BJP on Thursday after submitting her resignation as a member of the State Legislative Council.

Her decision has sent shockwaves through the Congress, as she had been offered a second term in the council last year. The Congress had appointed her as vice-president of the state unit in 2024.

Former state Congress unit chief Nana Patole criticised the BJP, saying it no longer respects democratic norms.

Party group leader in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar termed Satav’s decision 'selfish.' “She was the wife of party loyalist Rajeev Satav. Apart from that, she had nothing to do with the party,” he said.

