BMC Issues Demolition Notices For Heritage-Listed Salvation Army Buildings In Byculla

Mumbai: The heritage-listed Salvation Army territorial headquarters in Byculla has received notices from the BMC to demolish a building that has been declared as unsafe. The organisation also received notices for not conducting structural audits to evaluate the safety of two other structures in the century-old complex.

Activists Halt Demolition and Utility Disconnection

Last week, church activists stopped the demolition and disconnection of water and electricity supply to the building declared as unsafe, alleging that the demolition notice was illegal, as the BMC did not obtain permission from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region – Heritage Conservation Society (MMR-HCS), which protects, preserves, and conserves the city's architectural landmarks.

Salvation Army members accused the organisation's management of neglecting the heritage buildings. Pramod Gajbhiv, a member of the Salvation Army, a Protestant Christian denomination organised into territories like an army, said that the demolition was stopped with the help of the Christian Reform United People Association (CRUPA), a church activists' group. "The buildings were constructed in 1922, but have not been repaired for the last 20 years. The complex is listed as a heritage structure, and I informed the municipal team through my lawyer that demolition cannot be done without following the due process for such structures," said Gajbhiv.

The Salvation Army building is listed as a Grade III protected structure. Conservation architect Kirtida Unwalla, a former member of the MMR-HCS, stated that the BMC should consult the committee. "The structure should be repaired, whatever the condition. The BMC can order the demolition of a C-1 (dangerous) structure, but in the case of heritage-listed structures, there is a caveat," said Unwalla.

Uncertainty Over Heritage Status

There is no clarity whether all three buildings are heritage listed. Cyril Dara, secretary of CRUPA, stated that the BMC issued notice for the demolition of three heritage structures in the complex, the territorial headquarters building, and King Edward, both of which are heritage structures.

"There seems to be some nexus between parties involved. The Salvation Army premises have a large area of nearly 10,000 sq mtrs. This property is only meant for social, community, and religious purposes. The BMC does not want to demolish the new illegal structure called Shalom Darbar hall, but wants to demolish the two heritage structures, which is beyond imagination," said Dara, who added that they stopped the illegal demolition and disconnection of electricity and water connection by the BMC after receiving a call from a tenant.

BMC’s Position on Structural Safety

A senior officer in the buildings and factories department, BMC's E Ward (Byculla), said that one building in the complex has been put in the C-1 list. "Structural audits have not been done on the other two. One of the buildings is heritage-listed. We have forwarded the details to the heritage committee for further action," the officer said

Major R Kharat from the Salvation Army administration declined to comment on the allegations of neglect of buildings. "I cannot give you any information," said Kharat.

