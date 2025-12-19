Television Actor Anuj Sachdeva Assaulted In Goregaon West, Alleges Police Inaction Despite FIR

Television actor Anuj Sachdeva |

Mumbai: Television actor Anuj Sachdeva, 40, has alleged that the police are yet to take strict action against the accused, Pradeep Singh, despite the assault on him. He alleges that although he was attacked, the police had applied different sections in the case.

Actor’s Statement on Police Action

The actor was allegedly assaulted by a member of his housing society on December 14 following a parking dispute. The accused reportedly hit him with a stick and issued threats. Subsequently, the Bangur Nagar police registered an FIR in the matter. Meanwhile, the police have issued a notice to the accused.

Speaking to The FPJ, Sachdeva said, “I expect the police to take strict action. If something like this can happen to me, a common citizen has nowhere to go. Usually, ordinary people approach the police or local leaders for help. The accused’s act amounted to an attempt to murder. However, the FIR has not been registered under the attempt-to-murder section, and different sections have been applied. I hope the police correct this. Mumbai Police are trustworthy, but if no action is taken, I am thinking about what will happen to ordinary citizens.”

He added, “If I had raised my hand, everyone would have criticised me. Even my dog did not bite anyone; he only barked.”

Incident Timeline and Social Media Post

Sachdeva was allegedly assaulted with a stick by another society member, Pradeep Singh, after the actor complained about a car being wrongly parked and later, after Singh was angered by the actor’s dog barking. The incident occurred on the night of December 14 at Harmony Mall Residency in Goregaon West. Following the incident, Sachdeva lodged a complaint at the Bangur Nagar police station, and an FIR was registered against Singh on Monday. The actor later uploaded a video of the assault on social media.

According to the FIR, Sachdeva resides in flat no. 701 of Harmony Mall Residency on Link Road in Goregaon West. On Sunday at around 10.30 pm, he was walking his dog, Simba, in the society’s parking area when he posted a photograph of a car parked outside a designated parking slot in the society’s WhatsApp group.

Assault and Threats

The actor said that the accused resides in A Wing, flat 602 in his society. At around 10.45 pm, while Sachdeva was speaking with his friend, Priyanka Pereira, an enraged resident identified as Pradeep Singh arrived at the spot and began arguing with him. Singh allegedly refused to remove his car and challenged the actor to do whatever he wanted. During the argument, the dog barked, which further angered Singh. He allegedly picked up a wooden stick from the watchman and attempted to hit the dog, but Pereira moved the dog away.

The accused then allegedly assaulted Sachdeva with the stick, striking him on the head, back, and right leg, causing injuries. Singh is also threatening to kill the actor. The altercation ended after the society’s watchman intervened, following which the accused fled the scene in his car. The complaint further states that Singh claimed the police could do nothing to him.

After receiving treatment at a private hospital, Sachdeva approached the police, who registered an FIR against Singh under Sections 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/